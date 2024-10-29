ETV Bharat / bharat

Eight-Year-Old Kidnapped In Bihar's Madhepura Rescued Within 7 Hours; 7 Arrested

In a swift operation, Madhepura police rescued 8-year-old Mayank, kidnapped on his way to school, within seven hours, arresting seven individuals, including two key criminals.

In a prompt and coordinated operation, the Madhepura police successfully rescued an eight-year-old boy, who was kidnapped early in the morning while on his way to school.
People gather at the spot where a minor boy was kidnapped from a school bus on Kadama-Jagdishpur road in Puraini police station area in Madhepura, Bihar, on Tuesday (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 55 minutes ago

Updated : 44 minutes ago

Madhepura: In a prompt and coordinated operation, the Madhepura police successfully rescued an eight-year-old boy, who was kidnapped early in the morning while on his way to school. The child was safely rescued from Beldaur in Khagaria district within just seven hours, and seven persons, including two key criminals, have been arrested in connection with the case, disclosed Madhepura SP Sandeep Singh while speaking to the media.

"The incident took place on the Kadama-Jagdishpur road in the Puraini police station area in Bihar. As Mayank travelled to Alamnagar school on a bus from Phulaut, unknown criminals intercepted the vehicle, forcibly abducted him and fled the scene. The incident left other students and staff in a state of panic on the bus, " the police said.

Madhepura SP Sandeep Singh speaking to the media (ETV Bharat)

A breakthrough came when a fellow student on the bus recognised one of the kidnappers as a resident of Phulaut village. This crucial information led the police to detain the suspect, from whom they extracted vital details regarding the case. Acting swiftly, the police formed four special teams from different police stations to conduct targeted raids.

Thanks to the dedicated efforts of these teams, Mayank was located and rescued from Beldaur in neighbouring Khagaria district. Madhepura SP Sandeep Singh confirmed the successful operation, highlighting the effective coordination among the police forces. “We acted immediately upon receiving the information and were able to safely recover the child within just seven hours,” Singh stated.

