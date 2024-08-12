ETV Bharat / bharat

Eight Pilgrims Killed, 14 Injured In Two Separate Accidents In West Bengal

Siliguri/Bankura (West Benga): At least eight pilgrims were killed, and 14 others were injured in two separate accidents when speeding vehicles hit them in West Bengal, officials said on Monday.

According to West Bengal police, six pilgrims, including a civic volunteer, died near Howdijo, close to the Muni tea estate in Bagdograon early Monday morning. The deceased have been identified as civic volunteer Prahlad Roy (28), a resident of Bagdogra's Tarbandha, Gobind Singh (22), a resident of Gokuljot, Amalesh Chowdhury (20), Kanak Burman (22), Pranab Roy (28) and Padakanta Roy.

Haripada Barman, a pilgrim who witnessed the incident, said, "We were heading from the village to perform puja at the Jangli Baba's temple. While walking along National Highway 31, a four-wheeler lost control and hit our group from behind. Five people died on the spot." The injured were rushed to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, where one more succumbed to his injuries."

Following the incident, Roma Reshmi Ekka, Assistant President of the Siliguri sub-divisional council, visited the scene. "It is a very tragic incident. Six persons have lost their lives. A vehicle coming from Sikkim hit them while they were on their way to a temple," said Ekka. Darjeeling MP Raju Bista also expressed his condolences over the incident.