Eight Kolkata-Bound Flights Diverted To Bhubaneshwar Due To Thunderstorm; Flyers Blame Poor Management

Bhubaneshwar: Flyers were stranded at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneshwar following the emergency landing of eight Kolkata-bound flights due to a thunderstorm coupled with strong winds on Saturday night.

The thunderstorm, accompanied by strong winds and heavy rain, hit Kolkata and the neighbouring districts, prompting several flights to divert to Bhubaneswar. Of the total eight affected flights, six took off for Kolkata and two were unable to resume their journey. Airport authorities in Bhubaneswar confirmed that the flights were able to take off safely for Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (NSCB) International Airport in Kolkata after a temporary halt.

Venting their discontent over poor communication from the airport administration, the flyers blamed the authorities for their ordeal. However, the airport administration has yet to respond to their concerns. The unexpected diversions caused considerable commotion at Bhubaneswar Airport. Sources reported with visuals noting that passengers had to wait for hours inside the terminals, leading to crowding and operational pressure.

It is worth noting that during this period, airport staff and airlines tried their level best to control the situation, providing timely updates and assistance to the stranded flyers. Airport said they were closely monitoring the situation and are in constant communication with their Kolkata counterparts. The remaining two flights will be permitted to take off for Kolkata once clearance is received, they added.