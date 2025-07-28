Eight Interstate Smugglers Held With 3.14 Quintals Of Opium From Palamu

Palamu: Eight interstate opium smugglers were arrested with 3.14 quintals of opium doda, Rs 33 lakh in cash, and four luxury vehicles from the Pipratand area of Jharkhand's Palamu on Friday. On the instructions of SP Rishma Rameshan, Pipra Tand police station conducted a raid.

Police received a call informing them that a youth from Punjab had come to Palamu on the pretext of sightseeing. However, he was kidnapped and his family paid a ransom of Rs 7.5 lakh for his release. This grew the suspicion of the police about the entire incident, and an investigation followed.

A diary containing dozens of names of the dealers with the details of the purchase and sale of opium has been seized by the police. The entry in the diary has complete details of bank accounts, mobile numbers and properties of the peddlers, police said.

"The diary contains details of many bank accounts, properties and the names of people associated with smuggling. These are being investigated thoroughly to catch these smugglers. Information about their source of income will be collected from the owners of these properties," Rameshan said.

"The arrested smugglers are being sent to judicial custody. A special team has been set up to investigate the entire network. This is considered to be the biggest anti-opium operation ever in Palamu," she added.