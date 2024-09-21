ETV Bharat / bharat

Eight High Courts To Get New Chief Justices, Centre Notifies Their Appointment

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

The Central government officially announced the appointment of Chief Justices to eight High Courts across the country. The new appointments are likely to strengthen the legal system and improve the administration of justice at the state level.

The Central government on Saturday notified the appointment of the Chief Justices of eight High Courts.
Representational image (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: The Central government on Saturday notified the appointment of the Chief Justices of eight High Courts. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said, “In exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution of India, President Droupadi Murmu is pleased to appoint/transfer the following Chief Justices of High Courts: Justice Manmohan, acting Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, is appointed as the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court; Justice Rajiv Shakdher, judge Delhi High Court, is appointed as the Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court; Justice Suresh Kumar Kait, judge Delhi High Court, is appointed as the Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court; Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji, judge Calcutta High Court, is appointed as the Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court; Justice Nitin Madhukar Jamdar, judge of Bombay High Court, is appointed as the Chief Justice of Kerala High Court; Tashi Rabstan, acting the Chief Justice of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, is appointed as the Chief Justice of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court; Justice Shriram Kalpathi Rajendran, judge of Bombay High Court, is appointed as the Chief Jof Madras High Court; and, Justice MS Ramachandra Rao, the Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court, is transferred as the Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court”.

