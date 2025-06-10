ETV Bharat / bharat

Eight Drown While Bathing In Banas River In Rajasthan's Tonk

Tonk SP Vikas Sangwan said 11 men aged between 25 and 30 years had entered the river for bathing when they slipped into deep water.

Representative Image.
Representative Image. (ETV Bharat)
Published : June 10, 2025 at 3:06 PM IST

Tonk: Eight youth drowned while bathing in the Banas river in Rajasthan's Tonk district on Tuesday, police said. Three others were rescued and their condition is stable, Tonk Superintendent of Police Vikas Sangwan said.

He said a group of 11 men aged between 25 and 30 years had entered the river for a bath when they accidentally slipped into deep water. "They were taken out by the locals and were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared eight of them dead," he said.

Sangwan said it was not immediately clear how they slipped into the deep water. The deceased had come from Jaipur for a picnic, he added. Jaipur collector Dr Jitendra Kumar Soni has left for Tonk to take a stock of the situation.

On Sunday, three siblings drowned while searching for their buffalo in a village pond in Udaipur. The incident took place in Larathi village under the Kherwada police station area of Udaipur. The deceased have been identified as Nirma Meena (15), Khushboo Meena (12) and Kalpesh Meena (10). Nirma was a student of class 10, her sister Khubhoo and brother Kalpesh were in classes 7 and 6 respectively.

ASI Digvijay Singh said on the information of villagers, a police team reached the spot and the three bodies were fished out of the pond at 6:30 am. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he added.

According to the police, the father of the deceased children runs a tea stall. Villagers told police that cattle often stray near the pond while grazing. The two girls and their brother were searching for their buffalo when they reached the pond. Seeing the buffalo on the other side of the bank, the children tried to cross the river but reportedly drowned. The accident occurred about 15 km from the Kherwada police station.

