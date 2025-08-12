ETV Bharat / bharat

Dharali Still Searching: 68 Missing, A Week After Uttarkashi Flood

Here is the list of Nepali citizens missing in the tragedy:

People stranded in the Dharali area being brought back as part of an ongoing search and rescue operation in the aftermath of the recent flash floods (PTI)

Officials confirmed the deaths of two individuals: Akash, son of Mahavir Singh, a resident of Dharali in Bhatwadi, and Bhim Singh Shekhat, son of Mahesh Singh Shekhawat, a resident of Kotputli, Rajasthan. The remaining 66 people are still missing.

Uttarkashi: Eight days after the Dharali disaster, authorities have released the names of 68 people, including 24 Nepali citizens, who are dead or still missing since the August 5 flash flood buried the entire village in several feet of debris.

S. No. Name Address Missing/ Deceased 1 Akash son of Mahavir Singh Dharali Deceased 2 Mukesh son of Mahendra Singh Dharali Missing 3 Vijayta Devi wife of Mukesh Singh Dharali Missing 4 Aneek son of Mukesh Singh Dharali Missing 5 Shubham son of Dharmendra Dharali Missing 6 Gaurav son of Charan Singh Dharali Missing 7 Sumit son of Pritam Singh Dharali Missing 8 Dhanendra Singh son of Amar Singh Dharali Missing 9 Belu Maharaj Swami Dharali Missing

Rescue personnel and others during a rescue operation at the disaster-hit Dharali area (PTI)

Missing from Lodara Dhauntari, Uttarkashi

S.No. Name Address Missing/ Deceased 1 Lokendra Chauhan son of Khemraj Chauhan Lodara Dhauntari Missing 2 Dhanveer Chauhan son of Pal Singh Lodara Dhauntari Missing

Missing from Bihar

S.No. Name Address Missing/ Deceased 1 Rakesh Kumar son of Parshuram Thakur Champaran Missing 2 Guddu Kumar Bihar Missing 3 Sandeep Kumar son of Harilal Mukhiya Bihar Missing 4 Sandeep Kumar son of Indrajit Bihar Missing 5 Brijesh Yadav son of Ramashrya Yadav Bihar Missing 6 Devraj Sharma son of Dukhi Sharma Bihar Missing 7 Sushil Kumar son of Devraj Bihar Missing 8 Krishna Ram son of Mudal Ram Bihar Missing 9 Naresh Sharma son of Chanchal Sharma Bihar Missing 10 Sunil Sharma son of Devraj Sharma Bihar Missing 11 Natthi Sharma son of Baboon Sharma Bihar Missing 12 Suresh Sharma son of Bonu Sharma Bihar Missing

A damaged house lies covered in mud and debris in the aftermath of the recent flash floods (PTI)

The tragedy has impacted several states.

S.No. Name Address Missing/ Deceased 1 Mukesh son of Ram Singh Saharanpur (UP) Missing 2 Priyanshu son of Monu Saharanpur (UP) Missing 3 Aftaf son of Murtaza Saharanpur (UP) Missing 4 Poonaram son of Likhma Ram Nagaur (Rajasthan) Missing 5 Harlal Kaler son of Daluram Kaler Churu (Rajasthan) Missing 6 Ajit Singh Rajput son of Malkhan Singh Rajput Karoli (Rajasthan) Missing 7 Harit son of Prahlad Singh Sikar (Rajasthan) Missing 8 Sachin son of Pradeep Churu (Rajasthan) Missing 9 Bhim Singh Shekhawat son of mahesh Singh Shekhawat Kotputli (Rajasthan) Deceased 10 Sachin Punia son of Chandraveer Singh Hathras (UP) Missing 12 Prem Singh son of Jagdish Singh Mathura (UP) Missing 12 Samay Singh son of Dalbir Singh Nuh (Haryana) Missing 13 Sobit Panwar son of Ajaypal Panwar Bayana, Uttarkashi Missing 14 Kailash son of Charandas Tehri Garhwal Missing 15 Yogesh son of Lekhraj Bijnor (Rajasthan) Missing 16 Furqan son of Namul Sambhal (UP) Missing 17 Salman son of Areef Sambhal (UP) Missing

Survivors described hearing 'a sound like an explosion' before a wall of water swept away homes, hotels, and shops. Families have been torn apart, in some cases, multiple members from the same households remain missing.

The search operation, involving the Army, ITBP, NDRF, SDRF, local police, and district administration, is ongoing despite adverse weather. Teams are using radar equipment and sniffer dogs to locate survivors or retrieve bodies. Frequent rain has slowed progress, with operations resuming during brief dry spells.

The flood struck on August 5 after what scientists believe was the collapse of a glacier deposit, releasing a massive surge of water and debris into the Bhagirathi River. Dharali, once a bustling village in the Harshil Valley, known for its apple orchards and as a key halt for pilgrims to Gangotri, was buried under several feet of sludge and rubble within minutes. The incident's scale has drawn comparisons to the 2013 Kedarnath disaster.

A temporary lake, nearly four kilometres long, has formed in Harsil after debris from the flash flood blocked the Bhagirathi River's flow. The Uttarakhand SDRF has begun operations to release water by clearing large fallen trees and improving flow. Officials warn that a breach could threaten downstream areas. The lake's depth is amplified by silt and debris.

Authorities warn that other riverbank towns in Uttarakhand face similar flash flood risks. Dharali's survivors remain in shock, recounting scenes of buildings collapsing and lives being swept away in seconds. Relief and rehabilitation work is continuing, but landslides and road damage, including on the Gangotri National Highway, remain significant obstacles to aid delivery and recovery.