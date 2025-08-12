Dharali Still Searching: 68 Missing, A Week After Uttarkashi Flood

Uttarkashi: Eight days after the Dharali disaster, authorities have released the names of 68 people, including 24 Nepali citizens, who are dead or still missing since the August 5 flash flood buried the entire village in several feet of debris.
Officials confirmed the deaths of two individuals: Akash, son of Mahavir Singh, a resident of Dharali in Bhatwadi, and Bhim Singh Shekhat, son of Mahesh Singh Shekhawat, a resident of Kotputli, Rajasthan. The remaining 66 people are still missing.
Here is the list of Nepali citizens missing in the tragedy:
|S. No
|Name
|Address
|Missing/ Deceased
|1
|Ramesh s/o Mimebuda
|Nepal
|Missing
|2
|Priya w/o Ramesh
|Nepal
|Missing
|3
|Deepak Magar s/o Tegh Bahadur
|Nepal
|Missing
|4
|Suraj Rana s/o Dil Bahadur
|Nepal
|Missing
|5
|Maan Bahadur s/o Ran Bahadur
|Nepal
|Missing
|6
|Neem Bahadur s/o Dharma Bahadur
|Nepal
|Missing
|7
|Ravi Singh s/o Dhan Singh
|Nepal
|Missing
|8
|Ram Bahadur s/o Harku Singh
|Nepal
|Missing
|9
|Janak Bahadur Shahi s/o Ran Bahadur Shahi
|Nepal
|Missing
|10
|Ravi Singh s/o Abhi Singh
|Nepal
|Missing
|11
|Karan Bahadur
|Nepal
|Missing
|12
|Robin Singh
|Nepal
|Missing
|13
|Gagan Bahadur
|Nepal
|Missing
|14
|Gaurakh Bahadur
|Nepal
|Missing
|15
|Ram Bahadur Shahi
|Nepal
|Missing
|16
|Hari Bahadur Khadka
|Nepal
|Missing
|17
|Roman Khadka
|Nepal
|Missing
|18
|Prabhati
|Nepal
|Missing
|19
|Keshav
|Nepal
|Missing
|20
|Nirmala Khadka
|Nepal
|Missing
|21
|Lakshman
|Nepal
|Missing
|22
|Narenda Khadka
|Nepal
|Missing
|23
|Amrita Paripar
|Nepal
|Missing
|24
|Sandhya Khadka
|Nepal
|Missing
Missing from Dharali, Uttarkashi
|S. No.
|Name
|Address
|Missing/ Deceased
|1
|Akash son of Mahavir Singh
|Dharali
|Deceased
|2
|Mukesh son of Mahendra Singh
|Dharali
|Missing
|3
|Vijayta Devi wife of Mukesh Singh
|Dharali
|Missing
|4
|Aneek son of Mukesh Singh
|Dharali
|Missing
|5
|Shubham son of Dharmendra
|Dharali
|Missing
|6
|Gaurav son of Charan Singh
|Dharali
|Missing
|7
|Sumit son of Pritam Singh
|Dharali
|Missing
|8
|Dhanendra Singh son of Amar Singh
|Dharali
|Missing
|9
|Belu Maharaj Swami
|Dharali
|Missing
Missing from Lodara Dhauntari, Uttarkashi
|S.No.
|Name
|Address
|Missing/ Deceased
|1
|Lokendra Chauhan son of Khemraj Chauhan
|Lodara Dhauntari
|Missing
|2
|Dhanveer Chauhan son of Pal Singh
|Lodara Dhauntari
|Missing
Missing from Bihar
|S.No.
|Name
|Address
|Missing/ Deceased
|1
|Rakesh Kumar son of Parshuram Thakur
|Champaran
|Missing
|2
|Guddu Kumar
|Bihar
|Missing
|3
|Sandeep Kumar son of Harilal Mukhiya
|Bihar
|Missing
|4
|Sandeep Kumar son of Indrajit
|Bihar
|Missing
|5
|Brijesh Yadav son of Ramashrya Yadav
|Bihar
|Missing
|6
|Devraj Sharma son of Dukhi Sharma
|Bihar
|Missing
|7
|Sushil Kumar son of Devraj
|Bihar
|Missing
|8
|Krishna Ram son of Mudal Ram
|Bihar
|Missing
|9
|Naresh Sharma son of Chanchal Sharma
|Bihar
|Missing
|10
|Sunil Sharma son of Devraj Sharma
|Bihar
|Missing
|11
|Natthi Sharma son of Baboon Sharma
|Bihar
|Missing
|12
|Suresh Sharma son of Bonu Sharma
|Bihar
|Missing
The tragedy has impacted several states.
|S.No.
|Name
|Address
|Missing/ Deceased
|1
|Mukesh son of Ram Singh
|Saharanpur (UP)
|Missing
|2
|Priyanshu son of Monu
|Saharanpur (UP)
|Missing
|3
|Aftaf son of Murtaza
|Saharanpur (UP)
|Missing
|4
|Poonaram son of Likhma Ram
|Nagaur (Rajasthan)
|Missing
|5
|Harlal Kaler son of Daluram Kaler
|Churu (Rajasthan)
|Missing
|6
|Ajit Singh Rajput son of Malkhan Singh Rajput
|Karoli (Rajasthan)
|Missing
|7
|Harit son of Prahlad Singh
|Sikar (Rajasthan)
|Missing
|8
|Sachin son of Pradeep
|Churu (Rajasthan)
|Missing
|9
|Bhim Singh Shekhawat son of mahesh Singh Shekhawat
|Kotputli (Rajasthan)
|Deceased
|10
|Sachin Punia son of Chandraveer Singh
|Hathras (UP)
|Missing
|12
|Prem Singh son of Jagdish Singh
|Mathura (UP)
|Missing
|12
|Samay Singh son of Dalbir Singh
|Nuh (Haryana)
|Missing
|13
|Sobit Panwar son of Ajaypal Panwar
|Bayana, Uttarkashi
|Missing
|14
|Kailash son of Charandas
|Tehri Garhwal
|Missing
|15
|Yogesh son of Lekhraj
|Bijnor (Rajasthan)
|Missing
|16
|Furqan son of Namul
|Sambhal (UP)
|Missing
|17
|Salman son of Areef
|Sambhal (UP)
|Missing
Survivors described hearing 'a sound like an explosion' before a wall of water swept away homes, hotels, and shops. Families have been torn apart, in some cases, multiple members from the same households remain missing.
The search operation, involving the Army, ITBP, NDRF, SDRF, local police, and district administration, is ongoing despite adverse weather. Teams are using radar equipment and sniffer dogs to locate survivors or retrieve bodies. Frequent rain has slowed progress, with operations resuming during brief dry spells.
The flood struck on August 5 after what scientists believe was the collapse of a glacier deposit, releasing a massive surge of water and debris into the Bhagirathi River. Dharali, once a bustling village in the Harshil Valley, known for its apple orchards and as a key halt for pilgrims to Gangotri, was buried under several feet of sludge and rubble within minutes. The incident's scale has drawn comparisons to the 2013 Kedarnath disaster.
A temporary lake, nearly four kilometres long, has formed in Harsil after debris from the flash flood blocked the Bhagirathi River's flow. The Uttarakhand SDRF has begun operations to release water by clearing large fallen trees and improving flow. Officials warn that a breach could threaten downstream areas. The lake's depth is amplified by silt and debris.
Authorities warn that other riverbank towns in Uttarakhand face similar flash flood risks. Dharali's survivors remain in shock, recounting scenes of buildings collapsing and lives being swept away in seconds. Relief and rehabilitation work is continuing, but landslides and road damage, including on the Gangotri National Highway, remain significant obstacles to aid delivery and recovery.
