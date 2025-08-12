ETV Bharat / bharat

Dharali Still Searching: 68 Missing, A Week After Uttarkashi Flood

Uttarkashi's Dharali village faces devastation after a glacier collapse-triggered flood. At least 68 dead or missing, several states affected.

SDRF personnel and others remove debris at the disaster-hit Dharali area (PTI)
Published : August 12, 2025 at 5:31 PM IST

Updated : August 12, 2025 at 5:39 PM IST

Uttarkashi: Eight days after the Dharali disaster, authorities have released the names of 68 people, including 24 Nepali citizens, who are dead or still missing since the August 5 flash flood buried the entire village in several feet of debris.

Officials confirmed the deaths of two individuals: Akash, son of Mahavir Singh, a resident of Dharali in Bhatwadi, and Bhim Singh Shekhat, son of Mahesh Singh Shekhawat, a resident of Kotputli, Rajasthan. The remaining 66 people are still missing.

People stranded in the Dharali area being brought back as part of an ongoing search and rescue operation in the aftermath of the recent flash floods (PTI)

Here is the list of Nepali citizens missing in the tragedy:

S. NoName AddressMissing/ Deceased
1Ramesh s/o MimebudaNepalMissing
2Priya w/o RameshNepalMissing
3Deepak Magar s/o Tegh BahadurNepalMissing
4Suraj Rana s/o Dil BahadurNepalMissing
5Maan Bahadur s/o Ran BahadurNepalMissing
6Neem Bahadur s/o Dharma BahadurNepalMissing
7Ravi Singh s/o Dhan SinghNepalMissing
8Ram Bahadur s/o Harku SinghNepalMissing
9Janak Bahadur Shahi s/o Ran Bahadur ShahiNepalMissing
10Ravi Singh s/o Abhi SinghNepalMissing
11Karan BahadurNepalMissing
12Robin SinghNepalMissing
13Gagan BahadurNepalMissing
14Gaurakh BahadurNepalMissing
15Ram Bahadur ShahiNepalMissing
16Hari Bahadur KhadkaNepalMissing
17Roman KhadkaNepalMissing
18PrabhatiNepalMissing
19KeshavNepalMissing
20Nirmala KhadkaNepalMissing
21LakshmanNepalMissing
22Narenda KhadkaNepalMissing
23Amrita PariparNepalMissing
24Sandhya KhadkaNepalMissing

Missing from Dharali, Uttarkashi

S. No.NameAddressMissing/ Deceased
1Akash son of Mahavir SinghDharaliDeceased
2Mukesh son of Mahendra SinghDharaliMissing
3Vijayta Devi wife of Mukesh SinghDharaliMissing
4Aneek son of Mukesh SinghDharaliMissing
5Shubham son of DharmendraDharaliMissing
6Gaurav son of Charan SinghDharaliMissing
7Sumit son of Pritam SinghDharaliMissing
8Dhanendra Singh son of Amar SinghDharaliMissing
9Belu Maharaj SwamiDharaliMissing
Rescue personnel and others during a rescue operation at the disaster-hit Dharali area (PTI)

Missing from Lodara Dhauntari, Uttarkashi

S.No.NameAddressMissing/ Deceased
1Lokendra Chauhan son of Khemraj Chauhan Lodara Dhauntari Missing
2Dhanveer Chauhan son of Pal Singh Lodara Dhauntari Missing

Missing from Bihar

S.No.NameAddressMissing/ Deceased
1Rakesh Kumar son of Parshuram Thakur Champaran Missing
2Guddu Kumar Bihar Missing
3Sandeep Kumar son of Harilal Mukhiya Bihar Missing
4Sandeep Kumar son of Indrajit Bihar Missing
5Brijesh Yadav son of Ramashrya Yadav Bihar Missing
6Devraj Sharma son of Dukhi Sharma Bihar Missing
7Sushil Kumar son of Devraj Bihar Missing
8Krishna Ram son of Mudal Ram Bihar Missing
9Naresh Sharma son of Chanchal Sharma Bihar Missing
10Sunil Sharma son of Devraj Sharma Bihar Missing
11Natthi Sharma son of Baboon Sharma Bihar Missing
12Suresh Sharma son of Bonu Sharma Bihar Missing
A damaged house lies covered in mud and debris in the aftermath of the recent flash floods (PTI)

The tragedy has impacted several states.

S.No.NameAddressMissing/ Deceased
1Mukesh son of Ram SinghSaharanpur (UP)Missing
2Priyanshu son of MonuSaharanpur (UP)Missing
3Aftaf son of MurtazaSaharanpur (UP)Missing
4Poonaram son of Likhma RamNagaur (Rajasthan)Missing
5Harlal Kaler son of Daluram KalerChuru (Rajasthan)Missing
6Ajit Singh Rajput son of Malkhan Singh RajputKaroli (Rajasthan)Missing
7Harit son of Prahlad SinghSikar (Rajasthan)Missing
8Sachin son of PradeepChuru (Rajasthan)Missing
9Bhim Singh Shekhawat son of mahesh Singh ShekhawatKotputli (Rajasthan)Deceased
10Sachin Punia son of Chandraveer SinghHathras (UP)Missing
12Prem Singh son of Jagdish SinghMathura (UP)Missing
12Samay Singh son of Dalbir SinghNuh (Haryana)Missing
13Sobit Panwar son of Ajaypal PanwarBayana, UttarkashiMissing
14Kailash son of CharandasTehri GarhwalMissing
15Yogesh son of LekhrajBijnor (Rajasthan)Missing
16Furqan son of NamulSambhal (UP)Missing
17Salman son of AreefSambhal (UP)Missing

Survivors described hearing 'a sound like an explosion' before a wall of water swept away homes, hotels, and shops. Families have been torn apart, in some cases, multiple members from the same households remain missing.

The search operation, involving the Army, ITBP, NDRF, SDRF, local police, and district administration, is ongoing despite adverse weather. Teams are using radar equipment and sniffer dogs to locate survivors or retrieve bodies. Frequent rain has slowed progress, with operations resuming during brief dry spells.

The flood struck on August 5 after what scientists believe was the collapse of a glacier deposit, releasing a massive surge of water and debris into the Bhagirathi River. Dharali, once a bustling village in the Harshil Valley, known for its apple orchards and as a key halt for pilgrims to Gangotri, was buried under several feet of sludge and rubble within minutes. The incident's scale has drawn comparisons to the 2013 Kedarnath disaster.

A temporary lake, nearly four kilometres long, has formed in Harsil after debris from the flash flood blocked the Bhagirathi River's flow. The Uttarakhand SDRF has begun operations to release water by clearing large fallen trees and improving flow. Officials warn that a breach could threaten downstream areas. The lake's depth is amplified by silt and debris.

Authorities warn that other riverbank towns in Uttarakhand face similar flash flood risks. Dharali's survivors remain in shock, recounting scenes of buildings collapsing and lives being swept away in seconds. Relief and rehabilitation work is continuing, but landslides and road damage, including on the Gangotri National Highway, remain significant obstacles to aid delivery and recovery.

