Eight Cyber Criminals Arrested in Bharatpur For Sextortion, Fake SIM Card Fraud

Published : 16 hours ago

Under 'Operation Antivirus,' Deeg police in Bharatpur arrested eight cybercriminals, including three from Madhya Pradesh, involved in supplying fake SIM cards, ATM cards, and bank accounts in the Mewat region. The gang used these fraudulent credentials to carry out online scams, such as fake advertisements and sextortion, deceiving vulnerable individuals.

Police produce eight cyber criminals before the media in Bharatpur, Madhya Pradesh on Sunday (ETV Bharat)

Bharatpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Deeg police in Bharatpur arrested eight cyber criminals under 'Operation Antivirus,' including three from Madhya Pradesh, who were involved in supplying fake SIM cards, ATM cards and bank accounts in the Mewat area. The gang used these fake credentials to cheat people through online scams like fake advertisements and sextortion.

The arrests were made after a raid in the industrial area of Saunonkhar, based on information from the Range Special Team Bharatpur.

The arrested accused include Asif, Momin, Munfaid, Imran, Manish from Jurhara, Shishupal from Bhadoun in Madhya Pradesh, Jkendra from Raipur Sani (Janakpur), and Akash Rawat from Amarol in Chinour.

The police recovered 13 mobile phones, five fake SIM cards and eight fake ATM cards from the accused.

The criminals used fake SIM cards and ATM cards registered under false identities, often belonging to the poor from Madhya Pradesh.

SP Rajesh Kumar said that cyber criminals used to cheat people in different ways. These accused used to make obscene videos of people through sex chat and video calls and threaten to make them viral. After that, they used to scare people and get money transferred to their accounts. They also used to cheat people by posting advertisements on social media to sell toys at cheap prices.

The cheated funds were deposited in fake bank accounts and withdrawn using fake ATM cards. Deeg SP Rajesh Kumar emphasised the importance of awareness against such scams and warned people to be cautious of online advertisements and suspicious calls.

