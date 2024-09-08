ETV Bharat / bharat

Eight Cyber Criminals Arrested in Bharatpur For Sextortion, Fake SIM Card Fraud

Police produce eight cyber criminals before the media in Bharatpur, Madhya Pradesh on Sunday ( ETV Bharat )

Bharatpur (Madhya Pradesh) : The Deeg police in Bharatpur arrested eight cyber criminals under 'Operation Antivirus,' including three from Madhya Pradesh, who were involved in supplying fake SIM cards, ATM cards and bank accounts in the Mewat area. The gang used these fake credentials to cheat people through online scams like fake advertisements and sextortion.

The arrests were made after a raid in the industrial area of Saunonkhar, based on information from the Range Special Team Bharatpur.

The arrested accused include Asif, Momin, Munfaid, Imran, Manish from Jurhara, Shishupal from Bhadoun in Madhya Pradesh, Jkendra from Raipur Sani (Janakpur), and Akash Rawat from Amarol in Chinour.