Eight Booked For Threatening Minor Girl With Making Nude Video Viral In Telangana

Hyderabad: Eight people, including two minors, have been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences(POCSO) Act, 2012, in the Gudihatnoor mandal of the Adilabad district of Telangana for threatening a 16-year-old girl with making nude videos of her viral.

ASP Kajal Singh said a minor boy approached the girl, hailing from a village under Gudihatnoor mandal, through social media. After befriending her, the boy threatened to make a nude video of her, shot during a video call, or expose the conversation history to her parents. Meanwhile, the accused boy shared the nude video clip of her with friends.

"A case has been registered at the Gudihatnoor Police Station on Sunday against eight people for harassing the minor girl both mentally and physically. With the help of a joint team comprising personnel of Gudihatnur and Ichchoda Police and led by the inspector in-charge Raju, a POCSO case was registered against two minor boys, Vamsi Krishna (20), Power Tarun (18), Sable Balwant Singh (18), Gundalwar Varun (18), Karad Sudhir (28), and Murkute Vitthal (23). They were produced before a judge who sent the two minor accused to the juvenile home in Nizamabad, and the remaining accused were sent to police remand," the ASP said further.