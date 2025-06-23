ETV Bharat / bharat

Eight Booked For Threatening Minor Girl With Making Nude Video Viral In Telangana

ASP Kajal Singh said a minor boy approached the girl from Gudihatnoor mandal through social media and shot the video during an audio-visual chat.

Representative Image.
Representative Image. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 23, 2025 at 1:29 PM IST

1 Min Read

Hyderabad: Eight people, including two minors, have been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences(POCSO) Act, 2012, in the Gudihatnoor mandal of the Adilabad district of Telangana for threatening a 16-year-old girl with making nude videos of her viral.

ASP Kajal Singh said a minor boy approached the girl, hailing from a village under Gudihatnoor mandal, through social media. After befriending her, the boy threatened to make a nude video of her, shot during a video call, or expose the conversation history to her parents. Meanwhile, the accused boy shared the nude video clip of her with friends.

"A case has been registered at the Gudihatnoor Police Station on Sunday against eight people for harassing the minor girl both mentally and physically. With the help of a joint team comprising personnel of Gudihatnur and Ichchoda Police and led by the inspector in-charge Raju, a POCSO case was registered against two minor boys, Vamsi Krishna (20), Power Tarun (18), Sable Balwant Singh (18), Gundalwar Varun (18), Karad Sudhir (28), and Murkute Vitthal (23). They were produced before a judge who sent the two minor accused to the juvenile home in Nizamabad, and the remaining accused were sent to police remand," the ASP said further.

Also Read:

  1. CBI Arrests Man For Recording Pornographic Videos Of Minor Girls
  2. Uttar Pradesh: 15-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped By Four Men In Balrampur, All Accused Nabbed

Hyderabad: Eight people, including two minors, have been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences(POCSO) Act, 2012, in the Gudihatnoor mandal of the Adilabad district of Telangana for threatening a 16-year-old girl with making nude videos of her viral.

ASP Kajal Singh said a minor boy approached the girl, hailing from a village under Gudihatnoor mandal, through social media. After befriending her, the boy threatened to make a nude video of her, shot during a video call, or expose the conversation history to her parents. Meanwhile, the accused boy shared the nude video clip of her with friends.

"A case has been registered at the Gudihatnoor Police Station on Sunday against eight people for harassing the minor girl both mentally and physically. With the help of a joint team comprising personnel of Gudihatnur and Ichchoda Police and led by the inspector in-charge Raju, a POCSO case was registered against two minor boys, Vamsi Krishna (20), Power Tarun (18), Sable Balwant Singh (18), Gundalwar Varun (18), Karad Sudhir (28), and Murkute Vitthal (23). They were produced before a judge who sent the two minor accused to the juvenile home in Nizamabad, and the remaining accused were sent to police remand," the ASP said further.

Also Read:

  1. CBI Arrests Man For Recording Pornographic Videos Of Minor Girls
  2. Uttar Pradesh: 15-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped By Four Men In Balrampur, All Accused Nabbed

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

POCSO ACTADILABAD DISTRICTGUDIHATNUR POLICEICHCHODA POLICETHREAT WITH NUDE VIDEO IN TN

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

The Future Of The Indus Must Be Shaped By Climate Science, Not Colonial Arithmetic

Ambubachi Mela 2025: Kamakhya Temple Is Where Mother Earth Menstruates

Varanasi's Legendary Tastes Return: Pahalwan Lassi & Chachi Ki Kachori Reopen

Brain Vs Bot: Relying On AI Chatbots Like ChatGPT Could Weaken Brain Function, Says MIT Study

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.