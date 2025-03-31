Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrated With Fervour Across Jammu And Kashmir; Mirwaiz Couldn't Deliver Sermon

Srinagar: On Monday, Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety across Jammu and Kashmir, as thousands of worshippers gathered at mosques to offer prayers for peace and prosperity. However, a somber undercurrent prevailed in Srinagar, where Mirwaiz Umar Farooq couldn't deliver the Eid sermon for the sixth consecutive year.

The Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, which oversees the mosque's affairs, is yet to comment on the development. In a statement issued on March 28, the Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid expressed 'deep regret' over the government's decision to restrict religious gatherings at the Jamia Masjid, including Shab-e-Qadr and Jumu’at-ul-Vida prayers.

"Unfortunately, the largest place of worship for the Muslims of Kashmir was closed down last night (on Shab-e-Qadar) itself, and Mirwaiz of Kashmir, Dr. Molvi Muhammad Umar Farooq, was once again placed under house detention," the statement read.

Adding to the disappointment, Eid prayers were not held at the historic Eidgah in Srinagar this year. The Anjuman Auqaf had earlier announced that Eid-ul-Fitr prayers would be held at the Eidgah at 10 AM, following the Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was scheduled to deliver the Eid sermon at 9 AM. However, hours later, Syed Darakhshan Andrabi, Chairperson of the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board, announced that prayers at the Eidgah would not be possible due to ongoing construction work.

Andrabi, however, assured that arrangements had been made for congregational prayers at Hazratbal Shrine and other mosques across the region. "The biggest congregation will be at Hazratbal Shrine. All arrangements have been completed by the Waqf Board in coordination with line departments," she said.

While Jamia Masjid and Eidgah remained silent, other mosques and shrines across Jammu and Kashmir resonated with the spirit of Eid. Believers gathered in large numbers, offering prayers and expressing gratitude for the blessings of Ramadan. Sermons echoed across the Valley, emphasizing the values of unity, compassion, and service to humanity. Worshippers prayed for lasting peace and prosperity in the region.

The largest Eid prayer gathering in the Kashmir Valley was held at the revered Dargah Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar, where thousands of devotees participated. Devotees also thronged other prominent shrines and mosques, including Khanqah-e-Moula, Charar-e-Sharif, and Peer Dastgeer Sahib.

Despite being unable to address the faithful on Eid, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq extended heartfelt Eid greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the wider Muslim Ummah. In his message, he emphasized that Eid is a time for joy, reflection, and strengthening one's connection with the Almighty. He urged people to embody the spirit of compassion and care, especially towards those in need.

"May Almighty Allah accept the prayers, fasting, and good deeds of the people and bless them with peace, prosperity, and happiness," he said. Mirwaiz also reiterated the importance of upholding the values of unity and brotherhood in these challenging times.