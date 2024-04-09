Eid-Ul-Fitr 2024: Crescent Moon Not Sighted, Eid to Be Celebrated in India on Thursday

author img

By PTI

Published : 19 hours ago

Updated : 19 hours ago

Eid-Ul-Fitr 2024: Crescent Moon Not Sighted, Eid to Be Celebrated in India on Thursday

Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the end of Ramzan's fasting month, will be celebrated in India on Thursday as the crescent moon was not sighted on Tuesday. However, Eid will be celebrated in Kerala, Leh and Kargil on Wednesday.

New Delhi: Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan, will be celebrated in the country on Thursday as the moon was not sighted this evening.

Eid will, however, be celebrated across Kerala and in Leh and Kargil Wednesday.

Delhi's Fatehpuri Masjid Imam Mufti Mukarram Ahmad told PTI that the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of the mosque contacted many places and was informed that moon was not sighted.

Therefore, Eid will be celebrated in India on Thursday and on Wednesday the 30th fast of Ramzan will be observed, he said. Former Imam of Shahi Jama Masjid Syed Ahmed Bukhari said there is no news of sighting of the moon of Shawwal.

"Contacts were made in different parts of India - Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal and Bihar, but the moon was not sighted anywhere," he said.

"Eid will be celebrated on Thursday, April 11," Bukhari said.

Just like Delhi, crescent moon was also not sighted in Hyderabad, confirmed Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Sadar Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Deccan, also known as the Moon sighting committee in Hyderabad.

Lucknow's Markazi Chand Committee also declared that Eid will be celebrated on April 11 as the moon has not been sighted this evening.

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated across the world on different days and it is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon which is supposed to denote the start of the Shawwal month in the lunar Islamic calendar. It marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan

Last Updated :19 hours ago

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Fake Police Defraud Japanese Tourist of Rs 31 Lakh in Jaipur, Real Cops Take Hush Money to Bury Case

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.