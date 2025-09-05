Eid Milad-un-Nabi: A Sacred Celebration Of Faith, Unity, And Tradition

Muslims across the world, especially in the subcontinent, celebrate the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as Eid Milad-un-Nabi or Eid-e-Milad. The day is observed every year on the 12th day of Rabi’ al-awwal, the third month of the Islamic calendar.

In India and other countries of the subcontinent, like Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, the commencement of Rabi’ al-awwal is traditionally determined by the sighting of the crescent moon. This year, the Eid-e-Milad celebration will begin on September 5 with the night prayers, followed by special congregational prayers and milad processions.

The origins of this celebration trace back to the early eras of the caliphs. Some believe that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was born in Mecca on the twelfth day of Rabi’ al-awwal in 570 CE. Despite the term “Mawlid” translating to “birth” in colloquial Arabic, some schools of thought have other beliefs as well.

Egypt was the first to officially celebrate Eid-e-Milad, and its popularity spread in the 11th century. The celebrations have evolved and spread over time. In Egypt, early celebrations involved prayers, speeches, Quranic recitations, and a grand public feast. Members of the ruling clan, believed to represent caliphs of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), were honoured.

Under the influence of Sufism, the celebrations incorporated animal sacrifices, public discourses, torchlight processions at night, and a communal banquet.

On this day, Muslims wear new clothes, engage in prayers, and exchange warm greetings. They gather at mosques or shrines and start the day with morning prayers. Special gatherings and processions are also held in which a large number of people participate. Rallies originating from places of worship and traversing the towns feature the narration of stories from the Prophet's life and teachings as detailed in the Holy Quran. The celebrations also include community meals, charitable donations for the needy, and night-long prayers, highlighting the diverse and rich traditions surrounding Eid Milad-un-Nabi.