ETV Bharat / bharat

Eid Milad-un-Nabi: A Sacred Celebration Of Faith, Unity, And Tradition

Eid-e-Milad is celebrated on the 12th Rabi’ al-awwal, the third month of the Islamic calendar, traditionally determined by the sighting of the crescent moon.

Eid Milad-un-Nabi: A Sacred Celebration Of Faith, Unity, And Tradition
File photo showing Muslims in Jammu Kashmir chanting religious slogans to celebrate the Eid-e-Milad. (File/AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 5, 2025 at 6:01 AM IST

2 Min Read

Muslims across the world, especially in the subcontinent, celebrate the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as Eid Milad-un-Nabi or Eid-e-Milad. The day is observed every year on the 12th day of Rabi’ al-awwal, the third month of the Islamic calendar.

In India and other countries of the subcontinent, like Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, the commencement of Rabi’ al-awwal is traditionally determined by the sighting of the crescent moon. This year, the Eid-e-Milad celebration will begin on September 5 with the night prayers, followed by special congregational prayers and milad processions.

The origins of this celebration trace back to the early eras of the caliphs. Some believe that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was born in Mecca on the twelfth day of Rabi’ al-awwal in 570 CE. Despite the term “Mawlid” translating to “birth” in colloquial Arabic, some schools of thought have other beliefs as well.

Egypt was the first to officially celebrate Eid-e-Milad, and its popularity spread in the 11th century. The celebrations have evolved and spread over time. In Egypt, early celebrations involved prayers, speeches, Quranic recitations, and a grand public feast. Members of the ruling clan, believed to represent caliphs of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), were honoured.

Under the influence of Sufism, the celebrations incorporated animal sacrifices, public discourses, torchlight processions at night, and a communal banquet.

On this day, Muslims wear new clothes, engage in prayers, and exchange warm greetings. They gather at mosques or shrines and start the day with morning prayers. Special gatherings and processions are also held in which a large number of people participate. Rallies originating from places of worship and traversing the towns feature the narration of stories from the Prophet's life and teachings as detailed in the Holy Quran. The celebrations also include community meals, charitable donations for the needy, and night-long prayers, highlighting the diverse and rich traditions surrounding Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

Read More

  1. Perfect Communal Harmony: Hindus And Muslims Come Together To Celebrate Each Others' Fetsivals In Karnataka's Devangere
  2. Muslims Around World Celebrate Eid Al-Adha

Muslims across the world, especially in the subcontinent, celebrate the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as Eid Milad-un-Nabi or Eid-e-Milad. The day is observed every year on the 12th day of Rabi’ al-awwal, the third month of the Islamic calendar.

In India and other countries of the subcontinent, like Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, the commencement of Rabi’ al-awwal is traditionally determined by the sighting of the crescent moon. This year, the Eid-e-Milad celebration will begin on September 5 with the night prayers, followed by special congregational prayers and milad processions.

The origins of this celebration trace back to the early eras of the caliphs. Some believe that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was born in Mecca on the twelfth day of Rabi’ al-awwal in 570 CE. Despite the term “Mawlid” translating to “birth” in colloquial Arabic, some schools of thought have other beliefs as well.

Egypt was the first to officially celebrate Eid-e-Milad, and its popularity spread in the 11th century. The celebrations have evolved and spread over time. In Egypt, early celebrations involved prayers, speeches, Quranic recitations, and a grand public feast. Members of the ruling clan, believed to represent caliphs of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), were honoured.

Under the influence of Sufism, the celebrations incorporated animal sacrifices, public discourses, torchlight processions at night, and a communal banquet.

On this day, Muslims wear new clothes, engage in prayers, and exchange warm greetings. They gather at mosques or shrines and start the day with morning prayers. Special gatherings and processions are also held in which a large number of people participate. Rallies originating from places of worship and traversing the towns feature the narration of stories from the Prophet's life and teachings as detailed in the Holy Quran. The celebrations also include community meals, charitable donations for the needy, and night-long prayers, highlighting the diverse and rich traditions surrounding Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

Read More

  1. Perfect Communal Harmony: Hindus And Muslims Come Together To Celebrate Each Others' Fetsivals In Karnataka's Devangere
  2. Muslims Around World Celebrate Eid Al-Adha

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

EID MILAD UN NABIPROPHET MUHAMMADBIRTH ANNIVERSARY OF PROPHET

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Celebrating Daughters: Pune Doctor Who Has Waived Fees For Birth Of Baby Girls Since Past 14 Years

Odisha’s Naliya Weaving On Verge Of Extinction As Plastic And Forest Bans Crush Artisan Livelihoods

43,500 Miniature Ganesha Idols in 30 Years: Maharashtra Artist's Rare Devotion to Craft and Faith

Explained: Which Are The Safest Cities For Women In India, And What The NARI 2025 Index Reveals About Women’s Security In Our Nation

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.