Eid al-Adha 2025: Jama Masjid Imam Appeals Against Sacrifice In Open, Shooting Videos

Maulana Syed Shaban Bukhari said sacrifice should be done within the ambit of law in such a way that communal harmony and cleanliness are maintained.

The Jama Masjid in New Delhi.
The Jama Masjid in New Delhi. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 4, 2025 at 1:25 PM IST

New Delhi: Ahead of the Eid al-Adha, which falls on Friday, the deputy shahi imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid, Maulana Syed Shaban Bukhari, has requested the community members not to sacrifice any animal in public places, roads or open spaces and make the matter completely indoors.

Apart from this, he has also appealed to the people not to shoot any video or click pictures of the sacrifices for sharing on social media.

He said, "Islam is a religion of peace and tranquillity, and it is our responsibility to prove this through our behaviour so that no one's feelings are hurt. Islam teaches respect for all religions and prevents hurting the sentiments of others, so the act of sacrifice should be done within the ambit of law in such a way that communal harmony and cleanliness are maintained."

"Sacrifice is a religious duty, which should be fulfilled by every capable person, and there is no alternative to it," he added.

Imam Maulana Syed Shaban Bukhari.
Imam Maulana Syed Shaban Bukhari. (ETV Bharat)

The history of Eid-ul-Azha dates back to an incident related to Hazrat Ibrahim (Prophet). This day is considered the day of sacrifice. It is believed that one day, Allah asked Ibrahim (Alaihi Wasallam) to sacrifice his most beloved thing in a dream. As Ibrahim loved his son Ismail very much, he decided to sacrifice him. When Ibrahim was about to sacrifice Ismail when Allah sent his messenger and replaced Ismail with a Dumba (a species of goat). Since then, the celebration of Eid al-Adha or Bakrid has been a part of Islam.

