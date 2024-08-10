Eggs Given for Midday Meal Taken Back from Kids Plates: Anganwadi Workers Suspended

Bengaluru: A video of eggs taken back from the midday meal plates of Anganwadi children has gone viral. After this, an Anganwadi worker and an assistant of Gundur village in Koppal have been suspended on the instructions of Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Minister of Women and Child Welfare Department.

Anganwadi worker Lakshmi and assistant Shahnaz Begum of Koppal's Gundur village were seen taking eggs from children's plates. Noticing this, Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar immediately called the department officials and instructed them to suspend the Anganwadi worker and assistant. The minister called for a report on the entire case.

What's in the video?: The Anganwadi assistant first put eggs on the plates of the children who were sitting for the midday meal. After that, before the children started eating, they took the eggs from the plates. These scenes were captured on video.

Commenting on this, Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar said, 'Those who committed a mistake must be punished. I am struggling to bring improvement to the department from the lower level. The basic objective of Anganwadi is to provide nutritious food and quality education. We will not let injustice happen to poor children.'

"The state and central governments are paying Rs 8 per child. The unit rate has not been increased for the last 9 years. The price of pulses has increased a lot. CM Siddaramaiah government plans to provide eggs and quality cream-rich milk. While serving food to the children, the video should be filmed compulsorily," the Minister said.

Video shooting mandatory: 'A similar case was heard last time as well. After that, we made video shooting mandatory. Now this case has come to light because of the mandatory video. After filming, it should be uploaded through WhatsApp groups from the taluk level to the district level', she said. 'We are running 69,000 Anganwadis in Karnataka. If this happens somewhere, it will be difficult for the entire department. This case came to my attention last night. Action has been taken immediately,' said the Minister.

'That worker and assistant have already been suspended from work. If such a mistake is made, I will compulsorily terminate the job. This case should be a lesson to others. We are thinking about suspending the CDPO and I have instructed the principal secretary of the department to issue a notice to the DD', Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar said.