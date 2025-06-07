ETV Bharat / bharat

Efforts Towards Farmer Welfare Will Continue With Greater Vigour: PM Modi

PM Modi said that several initiatives of his government have boosted prosperity of farmers and ensured the transformation of agriculture during the last 11 years.

File - Prime Minister Narendra Modi
File - Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 7, 2025 at 11:19 AM IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that several initiatives of his government during the last 11 years have boosted the prosperity of farmers and ensured the transformation of agriculture.

In a post on X, He wrote, "It's our privilege to serve our hardworking farmers... We have focused on issues like soil health and irrigation, which have been greatly beneficial. Our efforts towards farmer welfare will continue with greater vigour in the times to come."

Modi said farmers were earlier forced to take loans for meeting small needs, but their lives have been made easier by his government. He cited decisions like annual cash assistance to farmers and the loan insurance scheme. Over the last few days, the prime minister has been highlighting his government's decisions about specific sectors ahead of its 11th anniversary on June 9, the day Modi took oath in 2024 for a third consecutive term in office.

