Efforts Underway To Use Artificial Intelligence For Identifying Mule Accounts: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that efforts are underway to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) for identifying mule accounts, in coordination with the Reserve Bank and all banks, to establish a system for their detection.

Asserting that a mule account (a bank account) facilitates illegal activities such as money laundering and fraudulent transactions, Shah said, “We will ensure the closure of mule accounts before they are even operational.”

Shah was chairing a meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Home Affairs on the topic of 'Cyber Security and Cyber Crime' in New Delhi on Monday evening.

The meeting was attended by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, members of the Committee, the Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, and senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The committee discussed various issues related to 'Cyber Security and Cyber Crime' during the meeting.

Shah said that the central government has also ensured that people are made aware of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra ‘STOP-THINK-TAKE ACTION’ in order to make them more vigilant against cybercrimes.

Addressing the meeting, Shah said that in recent years, there has been an expansion of digital infrastructure in India, which has naturally led to an increase in the number of cyberattacks.

He said that when we look at cyberspace from a different perspective, it forms a complex network of ‘software,’ ‘services,’ and ‘users.’

The minister emphasized that until we consider controlling cyber fraud through ‘software,’ ‘services,’ and ‘users,’ it will be impossible to resolve the issues of cyberspace.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Home Affairs has taken several significant steps towards making India a cyber-safe nation,” he said.

Stating that cybercrime has erased all geographical boundaries, Shah said, “It is a ‘borderless’ and ‘formless’ crime, as it has no limits or fixed form.”