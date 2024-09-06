ETV Bharat / bharat

Effective Technology Transfer at Field Level Necessary to Increase Farmers' Income: Experts

New Delhi: Several agriculture experts on Friday emphasized work on ground level to increase farmers' income and improve their lives and livelihoods in the country.

The suggestion of the agriculture experts comes after the Union Cabinet recently approved seven schemes at a total outlay of Rs 14,235.30 crore.

Sharing his view with ETV Bharat in the backdrop of Cabinet approval of seven schemes, Vijay Sardana, an agriculture expert, said, “Digital agriculture work is not new, the data is already available with the administration only it is being digitalized. The production estimates were calculated and subsidy was given as per available data. How will the digitalization of data increase the farmers’ income?”

“The important work is to provide technology and irrigation facilities on the field. These will help farmers to increase income but only digitalization of data would not help farmers,” Sardana said.

Echoing similar sentiments, another agriculture expert, Dharmendra Malik told ETV Bharat, “Data digitization and crop science will benefit a few percent of farmers. The farmers can get increased income by two options: enhance production at the same cost and hike the price of produce.”

Another agriculture expert, Harvir Singh told ETV Bharat, “It is a fact that through data digitization the data will be streamlined which will provide a limited benefit but it will not help to double the farmers’ income. Enhanced production and hike the price of agricultural produce can help to increase farmers’ income.”

“Agriculture sector will not fully grow only by using Information Technology; farmers need more and more scientific things in the field for development,” Singh said.

On Monday, the Cabinet approved the following seven major schemes for improving farmers’ lives and livelihoods with a total outlay of Rs 14,235.30 crore.