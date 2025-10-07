ETV Bharat / bharat

Effective Monitoring Essential To Curb Stubble Burning Incidents: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi: Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday held a joint meeting in New Delhi on stubble management.

The meeting was attended virtually by Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Haryana Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana, Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, and Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. The meeting focused on strategies to curb air pollution caused by stubble burning, promote better utilisation of paddy residue, and enhance awareness, financial support, monitoring, crop management, and diversification among farmers.

At the outset, the Agriculture Ministers of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh briefed the Union Agriculture Minister on the status of stubble management in their respective states and informed that implementation of stubble management schemes is being carried out with full alertness and commitment. They assured that their officers and field departments are actively engaged in the task, the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare said.

The Haryana Agriculture Minister highlighted that the state is encouraging farmers not to burn stubble by providing financial assistance, which has had a significant positive impact, motivating farmers to adopt alternative stubble management methods.

Appreciating the efforts of the states, Chouhan said that while commendable work is being done in this regard, continuous and sustained efforts are necessary to achieve larger goals. He emphasised that public awareness among farmers is crucial and suggested that panchayats, local representatives, and nodal officers should be actively involved at the village level to achieve better outcomes.

He further discussed issues related to crop management, direct seeding, diversification, effective utilisation of allocated funds, monitoring mechanisms, and the formulation of practical, target-oriented action plans.

He said that by adopting concrete, coordinated measures, tangible and positive results will definitely follow.

The Union Minister urged state agriculture ministers to promote direct seeding in their respective regions.

Chouhan announced that he will personally begin direct wheat sowing in his own field on October 12, immediately after the paddy harvesting process, to set an example for farmers.