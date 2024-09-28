ETV Bharat / bharat

Naxalite With Rs 2-Lakh Bounty Lays Down Arms In Dantewada Under Lon Varratu Campaign

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Updated : 59 minutes ago

The Naxalite, Kurami Kosa Pordem, a member of Malanger Area Committee Platoon No. 24, was involved in a 2023 encounter with the security forces in which two women Maoists were gunned down. He was also involved in planting the Claymore bombs at two different places in 2023.

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh): Fed up with the hollow ideology of Naxalism, the process of surrender of Naxalites continues as a Maoist with a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head has surrendered with the resolve to return to the mainstream.

Kurami Kosa Pordem, a member of Malanger Area Committee Platoon No. 24, surrendered on September 28 in the presence of Dantewada Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai, Additional Superintendent of Police Ramkumar Burman at DRG office Dantewada.

The Naxalite was involved in a 2023 encounter with the security forces in which two women Maoists were gunned down. He was also involved in planting the Claymore bombs at two different places in 2023.

This year, two Naxalites were killed in an ambush on their way from village Dharmavaram of the Pamed Area Committee to Palagudem.

''Under the rehabilitation policy, the surrendered Naxalite will be provided with an assistance amount of Rs 25,000 along with other facilities by the Chhattisgarh government. Adopting an incentive-based approach to rehabilitate in the society, vocational training and housing facilities will also be provided,'" SP Rai said.

Till now, a total of 873 Naxalites including 198 rewardees have laid down arms under the Lon Varratu or Return to Your Home Campaign in Bastar. All these Naxalites are extended the benefits of the schemes run by the government.

