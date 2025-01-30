ETV Bharat / bharat

Eenadu's Rs 9.43 Crore Flood Relief Fund To Support Rehabilitation In AP And Telangana

Hyderabad: The flood relief fund initiated by the Eenadu Group of Companies to support victims of last year's devastating flood has reached Rs 9.43 crore. The initiative, launched in response to the widespread destruction caused by floods in August and September 2024, aimed to provide much-needed aid to affected families in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Vijayawada city was among the worst affected areas, with overflowing Budameru and Munneru streams submerging several suburban colonies. Homes, shops, and small industries remained underwater for days, leaving residents in distress. Large expanses of farmland were also destroyed, making cultivation impossible due to sand and mud deposits. Many people lost their means of livelihood, struggling to recover from the disaster.

Understanding the urgent need for support, the Ramoji Group of Companies took the initiative by contributing Rs 5 crore and launching a relief fund on September 4, 2024. The overwhelming response from the public helped the fund grow to a total of Rs 9,43,51,615, marking a significant step towards recovery efforts.