Eenadu Golden Jubilee: A Trendsetter in Telugu News Media and A Torchbearer of Information Revolution

Hyderabad : Every 30 years, a generation changes in society. Their way of thinking changes. Filmmakers call it a trend. Those who understand this and usher in this generational change are called trendsetters. Those who carry forward new ideas are called torchbearers. In the Telugu language press world, the torchbearer is 'Eenadu'. It rose to become an information revolution, bringing in freshness from time to time. Starting with a circulation of 4,500, it climbed to the top and has proudly established itself as the number one Telugu daily with a circulation of over 13 lakhs. On August 10, 2024, 'Eenadu' is completing 50 years of its glorious journey in the world of words.

Eenadu Golden Jubilee (ETV Bharat File Photo)

Genesis of Eenadu?

August 10, 1974. A closed shed in the Seetammadhara area of ​​Visakhapatnam. The sound of the printed word was heard. At that time, the people around did not understand what would happen from there. Soon, that printed Telugu word became the address for the birth of 'Eenadu' which started the information revolution. Tearing through the veils of darkness, 'Eenadu' broke a variety of news to readers every morning. It began its journey as a regional newspaper and soon reached the peak with the highest circulation, and is celebrating its golden jubilee with pride.

"It is a matter of pride to play a role in the journey of 50-year-old Eenadu and to work responsibly in the organization for 35 years. This was possible due to the discipline instilled in the company by our Chairman. I think so because I have the same discipline as everyone else in the organization. That's why this journey continues" - Ch. Kiran, Managing Director, Eenadu.

Eenadu Golden Jubilee (ETV Bharat File Photo)

Wizard of Words Ramoji Rao!

The Chairman had no idea of ​​starting a magazine. It was an unexpected journey. A steady evolution by itself. "Enadu" daily took its genesis from a very casual circumstance. Ramoji Rao had an acquaintance named T. Ramachandra Rao who worked in the field of advertising. Seeing him, Ramoji Rao became interested in learning the techniques related to advertising. After completing his studies, Ramoji Rao joined an advertising agency in Delhi as an artist. After working there for three years, he came back to Hyderabad. In those days, Goenka's Andhra Prabha had the highest circulation in Telugu media while the newspapers established by Telugu persons were in the remaining positions. Why should Telugu newspapers lag on Telugu soil? Ramoji Rao asked himself. Thus, the idea of ​​establishing a daily newspaper sprouted.

If you begin a magazine, where to start it? How to start it? At that time, all the Telugu newspapers were published in Vijayawada. From there, they were transported to other places. The newspapers had to be sent to Visakhapatnam by train from Vijayawada. It was almost noon before the newspapers arrived by train and reached the readers. They used to reach other parts of North Andhra in the evening. If he starts a magazine in Vijayawada, he will become one among the others, what will be special about him except that he will become a competitor to other magazines? Ramoji Rao thought that he would be the first in North Andhra, where people would not see the face of any other newspaper until the day's afternoon. He decided to take the first step in Visakhapatnam, where no newspaper was printed at that time. Ramoji Rao used to say that China's war strategy "No Man's Land" theory was also an inspiration for this decision.

Eenadu Golden Jubilee (ETV Bharat File Photo)

A Daring Start

If starting a magazine in Visakhapatnam was daring, the name chosen for it was sensational! At that time, all the Telugu newspapers had the word 'Andhra' in their names - Andhra Patrika, Andhra Prabha, Andhra Janata Andhra Jyoti, Visalandhra and so on. In such circumstances naming a paper without an Andhra word was daring! Ramoji Rao was not used to imitating anyone. Such an adventure! The magazine was named Eenadu. 'Nadu' has two meanings - 'place and also day'. Eenadu means this place or this day. With this name, a strong regional association was established.

At Nakkavanipalem in the Seethammadhara area of ​​Visakhapatnam, a studio which was closed at that time was taken on lease. It was repaired. To print the newspaper, a second-hand duplex flatbed rotary printing press was bought from The Navhind Times, Mumbai. At that time, it cost one lakh five thousand rupees. The trial run was done about five or six days in advance. Everything was prepared as planned. The auspicious hour has come! On the evening of August 9, 1974, Ramoji Rao made a worker turn the switch on to print the first edition of Enadu. It reached the doorsteps of the people in Visakhapatnam before dawn. This was the Eeandu issue for August 10.

"Eenadu is your magazine, Chairman Ramoji Rao Garu said. Readers have kept it in their hearts, saying this is our magazine. That is Eenadu's fame. Eenadu's progress. So Eenadu has become an important part of Telugu families. Eenadu has millions of readers who believe in Eenadu's news. Similarly, in ETV. If there is news on any channel, people will tune in to ETV to find out whether that news is true or not." - M. Nageswara Rao, Editor of Eenadu, Andhra Pradesh.

Eenadu Golden Jubilee (ETV Bharat File Photo)

Easy Words

"Before the advent of Eenadu, a lot of Sanskrit words were used. The people did not understand that language and the readers stayed away from the newspapers. Ramoji Rao is credited with making a change by introducing the use of easily understandable common words into the language of the press. So that the news information goes to the people effectively." DN Prasad, Editor of Eenadu, Telangana.

By 1974, the combined population of Andhra Pradesh was one crore. The circulation of Telugu dailies was only two lakhs. Ramoji Rao told the staff that their aim should be to reach the remaining 90 lakh people. Eenadu dawned in Hyderabad on 17th December 1975. The Hyderabad edition started in the presence of the then CM Jalagam Vengalarao, then High Court Chief Justice Avula Sambasivarao and Telugu actors NTR and ANR.

On May Day 1978, the Vijayawada edition of Eenadu started with great fanfare at the hands of the then Governor Sarada Mukherjee. The Vijayawada edition crossed the one lakh milestone in circulation right from its inception. It has taken the position of the leading Telugu daily, pushing back Andhra Prabha. Eenadu has been number one for 46 years! The fourth unit was started in Tirupati. On June 30, 2002, seven units were launched in a single day, setting a new trend. New editions have also emerged in the capitals of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. On September 11, 2002, Ramoji Rao launched the Delhi edition. With a total of 23 editions, Eenadu has not only expanded step by step but has taken root wherever Telugu people are.

In 1974, Eenadu's initial circulation was 4,500 with 32 agencies. In 50 years of existence, Eenadu is now published as The Largest Telugu Daily with more than 13 lakh copies with 11,000 agencies. It has settled on the pinnacle of circulation that is unmatched by anyone today.