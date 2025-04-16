ETV Bharat / bharat

Eenadu-ETV Bharat Impact: Help Pours In For Odisha's 'Tree Man' After His Story Touches Right Chords

Jajpur: Gunthiram Jena, the 'Tree Man of Odisha' was pleasantly surprised when he was gifted with quintals of rice and essential supplies, from beyond the borders of the state, as a gesture of gratitude for the noble work he was doing. Gunthiram has planted over one lakh trees and turned acres of land into green pastures in Jajpur district.

Two days after Eenadu-ETV Bharat highlighted his inspiring work amid struggles of life in a report titled "40 Years Of Hardwork And 1 Lakh Trees: Jajpur's 'Tree Man' On A Mission To Reverse Climate Change Effects," Raghu Arikapudi Seva Trust stepped in. In collaboration with Eenadu and ETV Bharat, the organisation provided four quintals of rice and essential supplies to Jena's family.

Dr. Raghu, chairman of the trust, also announced that the Trust would take up the repair works of the family's damaged house and provide necessary support for them.

Several donors, Kurra Maheshwara Rao, senior journalist Aruna Ravikumar, Dandamudi Shweta Srinivas, Yarlagadda Sai Pratyusha, and Usharani have also come forward to support the work Jena has been doing.

The 60-year-old daily wage labourer from Usahi village in Jajpur district had never dreamt of luxury. All that he had wished for was help from the government. Like everyone else, he was entitled for a house under any government scheme.