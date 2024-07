ETV Bharat / bharat

'Rahul Gandhi Shedding Crocodile Tears': Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Over NEET-UG Row

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing furore over the NEET-UG row, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan slammed Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his cabal, saying they are shedding crocodile tears.

'The reality on paper leaks during UPA and when Akhilesh Yadav was at the helm in UP will open a can of worms', he added. He further said that maybe Gandhi understands the fundamentals and math of unfair practices too well.