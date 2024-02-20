“ED working with political motivation”: Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on ED summons to Kejriwal

New Delhi: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi launched a scathing attack on central agencies on February 19. Reacting to ED summons sent to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Priyanka Chaturvedi said ED is working with a political motivation. She further stated that ED, CBI, and I-T have kneeled before the government.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "The manner in which the ED is trying to dominate over Arvind Kejriwal, shows that it is working with political motivation. What happened to the cases of Ashok Chavan? What about Ajit Pawar's cases? Narayan Rane? Politically motivated action is being taken, and opposition leaders are being harassed. Shameful acts are being done in this manner.

ED, CBI, and I-T have kneeled down before the government. We will challenge this in the time to come. As soon as our government comes to power, the independence of these agencies will be restored. Due to their dependence on the government, the agencies have become a political toolkit, and we will try to end it."