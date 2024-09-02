ETV Bharat / bharat

ED Detains AAP Leader Amanatullah Khan in Money Laundering Case After Searches at Residence

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday arrested AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in connection with a money laundering investigation. Khan, 50, was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following a search conducted at his residence in the Okhla area of New Delhi.

The case against Khan involves two FIRs, one filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) concerning alleged irregularities in the Waqf Board and another by the Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) related to the accusation of possessing disproportionate assets.

Earlier in the day, Khan claimed that ED officials arrived at his Okhla residence to arrest him as part of a money laundering investigation. The ED's visit is linked to allegations concerning the Delhi Waqf Board, which Khan has vehemently denied.

According to sources, the ED team, accompanied by Delhi Police and Central Reserve Police Force personnel, arrived early in the morning to execute a search warrant at Khan's home. In a post on X, Khan stated, "ED people have just arrived at my house to arrest me."

He accused the agency of acting under the influence of what he described as a 'dictator,' implying a politically motivated vendetta against him and other AAP leaders. Khan, who represents Okhla in the Delhi Assembly, claimed that this latest action by the ED is part of a prolonged campaign of harassment stretching back two years.