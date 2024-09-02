ED Detains AAP Leader Amanatullah Khan in Money Laundering Case After Searches at Residence

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday arrested AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in connection with a money laundering investigation. Khan, 50, was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following a search conducted at his residence in the Okhla area of New Delhi.
The case against Khan involves two FIRs, one filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) concerning alleged irregularities in the Waqf Board and another by the Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) related to the accusation of possessing disproportionate assets.
Earlier in the day, Khan claimed that ED officials arrived at his Okhla residence to arrest him as part of a money laundering investigation. The ED's visit is linked to allegations concerning the Delhi Waqf Board, which Khan has vehemently denied.
According to sources, the ED team, accompanied by Delhi Police and Central Reserve Police Force personnel, arrived early in the morning to execute a search warrant at Khan's home. In a post on X, Khan stated, "ED people have just arrived at my house to arrest me."
He accused the agency of acting under the influence of what he described as a 'dictator,' implying a politically motivated vendetta against him and other AAP leaders. Khan, who represents Okhla in the Delhi Assembly, claimed that this latest action by the ED is part of a prolonged campaign of harassment stretching back two years.
In a self-made video, Khan highlighted the personal distress his family is experiencing, noting that his mother-in-law is undergoing treatment for cancer. He asserted that despite his compliance with previous notices, the ED's relentless pursuit aims to undermine the AAP rather than achieve justice.
AAP leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, rallied in support of Khan, accusing the BJP government of using the ED to Stifle dissent. Singh criticised the timing of the raid, pointing out the harshness of conducting such an operation under the current family circumstances. He labelled the ED's actions as 'hooliganism' and claimed there was no substantive evidence against Khan.
Earlier this year, the Rouse Avenue Court had granted bail to Khan in connection with a similar case involving alleged non-attendance of summons. The ED had previously accused Khan of obstructing their investigation into alleged irregularities in the leasing of Delhi Waqf Board properties and the appointment of contractual employees during his tenure.
The ED's recent complaint against Khan includes allegations of illegal leasing of Waqf properties valued at Rs 100 crore and violations of appointment regulations. The agency had accused Khan of escalating his role from a witness to an accused by avoiding investigation procedures.