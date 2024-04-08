ED Summons AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak in Liquor Policy case, Interrogates Kejriwal's Assistant

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 8, 2024, 2:57 PM IST

The development comes a few days after Delhi minister Atishi said that a few other AAP leaders will be arrested by ED in regard to the Delhi excise policy case. ED is presently questioning CM Arvind Kejriwal's personal assistant and has also sent summons to MLA Durgesh Pathak.

New Delhi: In a further development in the Delhi excise policy case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Durgesh Pathak, asking him to appear at its office today while Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal assistant is already being interrogated by the agency.

After Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, ED has now brought Pathak under its scanner in this case. The move comes a few days after Kejriwal told in his statement that liquor scam accused Vijay Nair used to report not to him but to Delhi government minister Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi.

A day later, Atishi said that the agency can arrest a few more leaders in connection with the case. Soon after which, ED has sent summons to Pathak and called him for questioning.

Pathak's name surfaced in connection with allegations of spending the liquor scam money in the Goa Assembly elections. Pathak was AAP in-charge in Goa and the party is accused of spending around Rs 100 crore received from the liquor scam on campaigning during the elections.

CBI was the first to register a case in the Delhi liquor scam in August 2022. In which, case was lodged against a total of 15 people including Manish Sisodia, who was arrested in February 2023. After that, in October, AAP MP Sanjay Singh was arrested by ED. Kejriwal was arrested by ED on March 21 and is presently lodged in Tihar Jail.

