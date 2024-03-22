ED Seizes Rs 80 Lakh in Raids Across Delhi, Mumbai, Goa

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday seized cash worth Rs 80 lakh during raids conducted in nearly nine locations across Delhi, Mumbai and Goa in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) probe into a private firm involved in tax consulting and auditing, sources said.

The residences of the firm's owner Ajay Harinath Singh and his associates were searched and Rs 78 lakh Indian currency and foreign currency worth Rs 2 lakh were recovered. Also, digital devices and incriminating documents were seized during the operation.

According to ED sources, the investigations were conducted on the basis of an FIR registered under Section 420 of the IPC by the Delhi Police. The complaint alleged that Rs 18 crore was fraudulently transferred from the bank account of Vestige Marketing Private Ltd into the accounts of Dlehman Rea-IT Trade Pvt Ltd in 2020.

Investigations revealed that the transaction was done by submitting a fraudulent investment agreement before the sole arbitrator and by a fake representative, Md Shamshuddin. A total of Rs 18 crore was transferred under fraudulent means from Vestige Marketing Private Ltd to Dlehman Rea-IT Trade Pvt Ltd.

As per ED statement, "On the same day of the above fraudulent transactions, the amounts were layered into multiple bank accounts of the Darwin Group of Companies and the personal bank accounts of the family members and some close associates of Ajay Harinath Singh."

ED further found out that Hariprasad Akaloo Paswan and Ramesh Yadav Kumar, were dummy directors of Dlehman Rea-IT Trade Pvt Ltd and Ajay Harinath Singh, director of Darwin Group of Companies had actually benefitted from the entire transactions.