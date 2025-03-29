ED Seizes Over Rs 11 Crore From Locations Linked To Bihar Building Dept Chief Engineer

Patna: Conducting raids under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, at seven places in Patna related to the chief engineer of the Bihar Building Construction Department on Saturday, the zonal wing of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has unearthed over Rs 11 crore.

"An amount of Rs 11.64 crore in cash was seized during the operation, along with documents detailing the distribution of the bribe money among the officers and other incriminating evidence," a statement issued by the agency said.

Search operations are being conducted not only at the places belonging ot the chief engineer, Tarini Das, but also at the places of his relatives. The early morning move by the anti-money laundering agency has created a stir in Patna, as it is being said that the action has been initiated in connection with retired IAS officer Sanjeev Hans in a case related toa tender scam.

"Searches were carried out at seven locations in Patna, including the residence of Bihar Building Construction Department chief engineer Tarini Das. Raids were also conducted at the premises of Mumukshu Chaudhary, joint secretary in the finance department, and Umesh Kumar Singh, executive engineer in the urban development and housing department, among others," an ED official said.

ED sources said these officials were allegedly recipients of money in exchange for favours in tenders and clearance of bills for various contractors, including a Patna-based contractor, Rishu Shree.

The Bihar government on Friday sacked Building Construction department chief engineer, Tarini Das, a day after currency notes were seized from his house during a raid conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering probe against IAS officer Sanjeev Hans.