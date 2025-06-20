ETV Bharat / bharat

ED Seizes Delhi Govt Files, Over 300 Passbooks In Classroom 'Scam' Searches

New Delhi: More than 300 passbooks, linked to mule bank accounts opened in the names of labourers, have been seized through which Delhi government funds sourced from the classroom-construction "scam" during the previous AAP regime were "diverted", the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Friday. The federal probe agency conducted searches in connection with the case at 37 locations in Delhi on June 18.

The AAP had termed the ED action a "desperate" attempt to divert public attention and asserted that the allegations against its leaders were "politically motivated".

The ED case, filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), stems from an FIR registered by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of Delhi on April 30 against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and former ministers in the cabinet of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal -- Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and some others. Sisodia, 53, held the finance and education portfolios in the previous AAP government in the national capital and Jain, 60, was in-charge of the public works department and some other ministries.

An ED statement said the agency officials have "unearthed substantial incriminating evidence from the premises of a private contractor".

"Among the materials seized were original departmental files belonging to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi, as well as rubber stamps bearing the names and designations of officials from the Public Works Department (PWD)," it said.

The officials also found that "322 bank passbooks linked to mule accounts (used for transacting illicit funds) opened in the names of labourers used to divert government funds under the guise of legitimate transactions". Some "forged" letterheads of private contractors and shell entities, which were used to generate fake procurement records and fictitious purchase bills, were also seized during the raids.

The ED said the case pertains to financial "misappropriation" exceeding Rs 2,000 crore in the construction of 12,748 additional classrooms by the PWD between 2015 and 2023. Despite an initial requirement for 2,405 classrooms, the project scope was "arbitrarily" increased to 7,180 equivalent classrooms and, subsequently, to 12,748 rooms "without" proper sanction or approvals, resulting in "massive" cost escalations, the agency said.