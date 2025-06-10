ETV Bharat / bharat

ED Seizes Assets Worth Rs 100 Cr In MUDA Scam Probe

Bengaluru: In a major development in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land allotment scam, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached immovable assets worth Rs 100 crore. These properties were allegedly registered under the names of housing cooperative societies, MUDA officials and other influential individuals.

According to the ED’s press release, the attachment has been made under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. A total of 92 properties, including several MUDA plots, have been seized as part of the investigation.

The ED alleged that plots were illegally allotted to ineligible beneficiaries by using forged or incomplete documents and in clear violation of government orders. In some cases, backdated allotment letters were issued. The investigation revealed that in return for these illegal allotments, money was transferred to the bank accounts of relatives and associates of officials involved in the process, particularly those linked to cooperative societies and key MUDA personnel.

The agency further stated that the fraudulent allotments were carried out in gross violation of legal provisions and guidelines. The ED investigation has exposed a large-scale conspiracy in the MUDA land distribution process. Several compensatory sites meant for eligible recipients were instead distributed to unqualified individuals and entities.