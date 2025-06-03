ED Seeks Info From MEA On Visa Of Pak National Arrested In West Bengal On Spying Charges

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sought information from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on the visa of Pakistani national Azad Mallick, who was arrested from Birati in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district in April in a passport fraud case.

During investigation, ED came to know that Azad Mallick's real name is Azad Hossain and he had allegedly arranged for Bangladeshi citizenship through forged documents and had then come to India on a visa six years ago. Azad had come to India after 2016 with 'Mallick' surname, investigations revealed.

In its query to MEA, ED has posed a host of questions ranging from how Azad, who was then a Bangladeshi national, obtained the Indian visa and documents he had submitted at that time. ED has asked whether Azad's application was properly verified and if so, who verified it. It has asked MEA as to how the mistake of allowing entry to a person like Azad happened.

ED sleuths interrogated Azad and found records of conversations with Pakistani citizens from his mobile phone. It has been learnt that 20,000 pages of documents, several photographs of fake passports and many voice recordings have been recovered from Azad's two mobile phones. The ED has already started decoding the audio files.

Azad did not get Indian visa through clandestine route, but through an official process. ED officials have raised questions as to what process was followed to check his visa.

They believe that presence of Azad, who is suspected to be a Pakistani spy, in West Bengal is dangerous in terms of internal security. The investigators have got several Pakistani phone numbers from Azad's WhatsApp account along with many coded messages. Currently, all this is being verified by the ED.