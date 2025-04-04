ED Searches On TASMAC: SC Agrees To List TN Plea Seeking Transfer of Plea From Madras HC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to examine the listing of a plea of the Tamil Nadu government seeking the transfer of its petition against the recent searches by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the state-run liquor retailer from the Madras High Court to another high court outside the state.

The matter was mentioned before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and comprising justices Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan. The bench took note of the submissions of senior advocate Vikram Chaudhari, appearing for the state government. Chaudhari requested the bench to hear the plea urgently ahead of the next hearing in the high court. The CJI said the matter would be listed.

The Tamil Nadu government has filed the plea under Article 139A of the Constitution. The provision empowers the top court to transfer a case from one high court to another.

A division bench of Justices M S Ramesh and N Senthilkumar of the Madras High Court, on March 25, recused itself from hearing the petitions filed by the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation against the recent raids conducted by ED on the state-run liquor retailer. The division bench did not specify any reasons.

The high court on March 20 directed the Enforcement Directorate, which conducted raids on the premises of the TASMAC earlier last month, to produce copies of the FIR and Enforcement Case Information Report along with any other material which it relied upon against TASMAC.

The high court had orally directed the ED not to proceed further pursuant to its raids at the TASMAC headquarters in the city and posted the matter to March 25. ED had claimed that it had found serious financial fraud involving distillery companies and bottling entities through the generation of unaccounted cash and illicit payments.

TASMAC, in its petition, had sought a direction to the ED not to harass its employees under the guise of investigation.