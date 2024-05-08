ED Searches Jharkhand Rural Development Ministry's Office Premises

Ranchi (Jharkhand): After seizing crores of rupees during the raid on the premises of Jharkhand Rural Development Minister Alamgir Alam and government OSD Sanjeev Lal on May 6, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) team again took major action on Wednesday.

According to the information, the ED team is searching the office premises of the Rural Development Department with Sanjeev Lal.

An office of the Rural Development Ministry is in Project Bhawan here, where the minister sits. One more office of the Rural Development Ministry is located in the App Building, where the departmental secretaries and other employees sit.

This action of ED has created panic in the administrative department as well as in the political circles. During the raid on May 6, about Rs 10 lakh was recovered from the house of Minister Alamgir Alam's OSD Sanjeev Lal.

The central probe agency has recovered a whopping Rs 32.20 crore from his servant Jahangir Alam's house. On the same day, the ED recovered Rs 2.93 crore from the hideout of a person associated with the Jharkhand Rural Development Minister. On May 7, the ED raided several places in connection with the case.

Lal and his servant Jahangir Lal are currently in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate.