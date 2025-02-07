ETV Bharat / bharat

ED Searches Eros International In Rs 2,000-Crore FEMA Case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate Friday said it recently carried out searches against leading entertainment company Eros International Media Ltd and some linked entities as part of a probe into a Rs 2,000-crore foreign exchange law violation case.

The searches were undertaken on February 5 at five locations in Mumbai under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), the probe agency said. The company could not be contacted immediately for a response.

In a statement, the ED said the searches were part of an ongoing probe in the case of alleged "fund diversion" by Eros International Media Ltd and the other entities of the EROS group.

"Incriminating" documents pertaining to overseas entities, immovable properties, overseas bank accounts and digital devices were seized, it said.

The federal probe agency said the probe was initiated based on SEBI investigation against EROS group and its promoters for alleged misrepresentation of finances and "diversion/siphoning" of funds amounting to around Rs 2,000 crore.