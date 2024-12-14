ETV Bharat / bharat

ED Restitutes Assets Worth Rs 4,025 Crore In Bhushan Steel Bank 'Fraud' Case

JSW Steel was successful resolution applicant to assets of the insolvent company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) of the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 2 minutes ago

New Delhi: The ED has restituted assets worth Rs 4,025 crore of the erstwhile Bhushan Steel and Power Limited to JSW Steel following approval from the Supreme Court, the federal probe agency said on Saturday. JSW Steel was the successful resolution applicant to the assets of the insolvent company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) of the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP).

These assets were earlier attached by the federal probe agency under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in an investigation against Bhushan Steel and Power and its promoters on charges of alleged bank loan fraud and "diversion" of those funds for personal investments. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said the restitution of assets worth Rs 4,025 crore was made under Section 8(8) of the PMLA (restitution pending trial), read with Rule 3A of PMLA Restoration of Property Rules.

The apex court gave its approval on this Enforcement Directorate (ED) proposal on Wednesday, the agency said. On the issues of interpretation of Section 32A (2) of the IBC, the powers of the ED to attach property of corporate debtors under CIRP or any other connected issues, the Supreme Court has not expressed any opinion and left the issues open, it added.

The money-laundering case against Bhushan Steel and Power stems from a chargesheet filed against the company and its promoters by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office, an investigative arm of the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The federal probe agency has off late begun the 'restitution of assets' process for genuine or rightful investors, including in cases such as the Saradha Ponzi "scam" and the alleged bank loan fraud linked to diamantaires Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.

New Delhi: The ED has restituted assets worth Rs 4,025 crore of the erstwhile Bhushan Steel and Power Limited to JSW Steel following approval from the Supreme Court, the federal probe agency said on Saturday. JSW Steel was the successful resolution applicant to the assets of the insolvent company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) of the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP).

These assets were earlier attached by the federal probe agency under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in an investigation against Bhushan Steel and Power and its promoters on charges of alleged bank loan fraud and "diversion" of those funds for personal investments. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said the restitution of assets worth Rs 4,025 crore was made under Section 8(8) of the PMLA (restitution pending trial), read with Rule 3A of PMLA Restoration of Property Rules.

The apex court gave its approval on this Enforcement Directorate (ED) proposal on Wednesday, the agency said. On the issues of interpretation of Section 32A (2) of the IBC, the powers of the ED to attach property of corporate debtors under CIRP or any other connected issues, the Supreme Court has not expressed any opinion and left the issues open, it added.

The money-laundering case against Bhushan Steel and Power stems from a chargesheet filed against the company and its promoters by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office, an investigative arm of the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The federal probe agency has off late begun the 'restitution of assets' process for genuine or rightful investors, including in cases such as the Saradha Ponzi "scam" and the alleged bank loan fraud linked to diamantaires Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BHUSHAN STEELJSW STEELENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.