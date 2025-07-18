ETV Bharat / bharat

ED Registers Three Money Laundering Cases Against Previous AAP Govt Projects In Delhi

New Delhi: Trouble is mounting for senior leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed three money laundering cases related to alleged scams that took place during the party-led Delhi government.

This comes two days after the Delhi Lieutenant Governor ordered an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) probe into the alleged financial irregularities in Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana.

The ED has filed Enforcement Case Information Reports (ECIRs), which are equivalent to an FIR, in hospital construction, CCTV, and shelter home scams worth Rs 6,368 crore. It will likely be followed by summons against the accused, including senior AAP leaders—former health ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Satyendar Jain—for questioning.

Hospital construction ‘scam’

The alleged scam involves Rs 5,590 in swindling, which also puts the role of Bharadwaj and Jain under the scanner.

ED alleged that the previous AAP government failed to complete the construction of 24 hospital projects despite over Rs 800 crore already being spent. These projects were approved in 2018-19, with plans to build ICU hospitals within six months, but only 50 per cent of the work was completed.

The agency also found a suspicious rise in the cost of construction activities at the Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Hospital from Rs 488 crore to Rs 1,135 crore.

“Construction was carried out at several hospitals without proper approval,” the ED has alleged.