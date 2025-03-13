ETV Bharat / bharat

ED Raids TASMAC Offices, Distilleries In Tamil Nadu; Uncovers Rs 1,000 Crore Financial Fraud

Chennai: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Chennai, conducted search operations on March 6 across multiple locations in Tamil Nadu under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The raids targeted various entities and individuals linked to the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) for alleged financial irregularities and corruption.

The ED initiated its probe based on multiple FIRs registered under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. The key allegations include:

Overcharging at TASMAC Shops: Retail outlets collecting amounts exceeding the Maximum Retail Price (MRP).

Kickbacks from Distilleries: Distillery companies allegedly offering bribes to TASMAC officials in exchange for supply orders.

Bribery for Transfers & Postings: Senior TASMAC officials reportedly taking bribes for staff transfers and postings.

Key Findings from TASMAC Office Searches

During the raids, officials recovered incriminating documents and data related to: