ED Raids Target AAP Leader Deepak Singla, Multiple Locations in Delhi, NCR

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 27, 2024, 10:47 AM IST

Updated : Mar 27, 2024, 2:08 PM IST

Sleuths of Enforcement Directorate zeroed in on multiple locations in the national capital and NCR.

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting raids at multiple locations in Delhi and NCR among places including the residence of AAP leader Deepak Singla on Wednesday.

Earlier, Singla had contested elections from Delhi’s Vishwas Nagar Assembly seat under the AAP banner. Apart from this, he holds key roles within the party hierarchy, serving as the AAP's in-charge for Goa and as co-in-charge of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

On March 23, the ED conducted similar raids at the home of AAP MLA Gulab Singh Yadav from Matiala in New Delhi. (With Agency Inputs)

