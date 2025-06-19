ED Raids NEET Paper Leak Mastermind's House in Nalanda; Searches Underway At 11 Places Across India

Nalanda/Patna: Officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday launched simultaneous raids at multiple places, including the residence of Sanjeev Mukhiya, the alleged mastermind behind the 2024 NEET-UG paper leak case.

Intensifying its probe into different recruitment exam scams, the officials carried out searches simultaneously across 11 cities.

Thursday morning, a team of ED raided the house of Sanjeev Mukhiya in Nagarnausa area of Nalanda, Bihar. This apart, searches are underway at 11 other locations across India in connection with recruitment exam scams, including the Bihar constable recruitment case.

During the raids, tension flared up at Mukhiya's house in Gosain Math area, where his son Dr Shiv Kumar also resides. According to sources, one of the members of the house allegedly snatched the mobile phone of an ED officer. However, situation was brought under control after intervention of local police. When asked, Nagarnausa SHO denied any such snatching incident.

According to an ED official, this operation is led by Delhi ED team, and places in Patna, Nalanda, Ranchi, Lucknow and Kolkata are being raided.

Initial investigation has revealed that the same people who had a hand in the NEET-UG paper leak scandal are involved in the recruitment scams. Sanjeev Mukhiya, the main accused in the NEET scandal, is in police custody while his son Dr Shiv Kumar, who has recently come out of jail, is active in the election campaign of his mother Mamta Sinha who is gearing up to contest the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections as an independent candidate from Harnaut seat.

Who Is Sanjeev Mukhiya?

Sanjeev Mukhiya, a resident of Nagarnausa village of Nagargousa block of Nalanda district, is locally famous as Lootan Mukhiya. His father Janak Kishore Prasad is a farmer. Sanjeev works as a technical assistant in the Garden College located in Nursarai, Nalanda. As his name surfaced in the NEET question paper leak case, Sanjeev Mukhiya went into hiding after filing sick leave application in his office.

Sanjeev Mukhiya holds a third grade government post, but was found to have amassed massive property. Investigation by the Additional Economic Officer has revealed that he possesses assets 144% more than his known sources of income. So far, property worth Rs 1.75 crore has been found in his possession while the CBI and ED are investigating his list of property. His wife Mamta Devi had earlier contested the assembly elections from Harnaut seat on a Lok Janshakti Party ticket in 2020, but she lost.