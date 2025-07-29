ETV Bharat / bharat

ED Raids Former Vasai Virar Municipal Commissioner's Premises In PMLA Case

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted searches at multiple premises linked to former Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) Commissioner Anil Pawar as part of a money laundering investigation linked to "large-scale" illegal construction under its jurisdiction.

Official sources said a dozen premises of Pawar, his family members, associates and alleged benamidars (in whose name a benami property is being held) in Virar, Mumbai and Nashik were searched under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Pawar has recently been transferred out from VVCMC. According to reports, Pawar was given an official farewell on Monday.

The money laundering case stems from an FIR registered by the Mira Bhayandar Police Commissionerate against some builders, local henchmen and others. The case, according to an ED statement issued earlier, pertains to "illegal" construction of residential-cum-commercial buildings on government and private land under the jurisdiction of VVMC since 2009.

Over a period of time, 41 illegal buildings were constructed on the land reserved for 'sewage treatment plant' and 'dumping ground' as per the approved development plan of Vasai Virar City, it had said.

"The accused builders and developers deceived the public at large by constructing illegal buildings on such land and subsequently sold it to the general public by fabricating approval documents," it said.

"Even with prior knowledge that these buildings were unauthorised and would eventually be demolished, the developers misled the people by selling rooms in these buildings thereby committing serious fraud," the ED alleged.