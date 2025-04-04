ED Raids 'Empuraan' Producer's Chit Fund Corporate Office In Chennai Over Alleged Financial Irregularities

Chennai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday launched a surprise raid at the corporate office of Gokulam Chit Fund in Kodambakkam, Chennai to probe alleged financial irregularities. This morning, more than 10 officials of the enforcement agency conducted searches at the premises, and are scrutinising financial records and transactions of the firm.

Gokulam Chit Fund, a well-known financial institution, has been under the scanner for a long time now. Back in 2017, the Income Tax (IT) Department conducted raids across multiple branches of the company, during which the officials stumbled upon suspected tax evasion amounting to over Rs 1000 crore. Following this, several important documents were shared with the ED, based on which a thorough investigation into potential money laundering activities was launched.

The raid that is underway is reportedly focused on ascertaining whether the company has been involved in any illegal financial transactions, including fund diversions or money laundering. Apart from this, the company is also associated with film production, having backed major projects, including the highly anticipated Malayalam film Empuraan, starring Mohanlal and directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Recently, the makers of Empuraan cut 24 scenes, renamed certain characters and altered controversial scenes, triggering speculation about possible connections between the investigation and the film's production. However, as of now, no official statements have been received that would establish link between the two events.

While ED officials are yet to disclose specific findings, sources suggest key documents and digital records are being scrutinised. The ED is expected to reveal further details once the raid is complete.

For now, the sudden raid has sparked speculations in Chennai's film and financial sector, given that Gokulam Chit Fund is prominent in both the sectors. Further details are awaited.