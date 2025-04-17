ED Raids Celebrity Dog Breeder’s Home After Claim Of Buying Rs 50 Crore Dog

Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted a raid at the residence of celebrity dog breeder Satish Cadabams, following suspicions over high-value foreign transactions. Satish, known for rearing exotic and expensive dog breeds from around the world, lives in JP Nagar, Bengaluru, where the ED officials carried out the raid on Thursday.
Passion for Rare Breeds Under Scanner
Satish has built a reputation among pet lovers and celebrities alike for his collection of rare and costly dogs. His passion for maintaining breeds from both India and abroad has earned him wide recognition. However, it is his recent claim that has attracted attention from federal authorities.
Rs 50 Crore Dog Purchase Raises Eyebrows
While attending a recent film promotion event as a guest, Satish publicly stated that he had purchased a rare dog, a crossbreed between a Tibetan Mastiff and a Caucasian Shepherd, worth Rs 50 crore. He further claimed that it was the only one of its kind in the world and that he was its proud owner.
ED Probes Foreign Exchange Violations
Following this extraordinary declaration, the ED reportedly began investigating Satish’s financial dealings, particularly transactions involving foreign currency. A case was registered to examine possible violations of foreign exchange laws.
The raid at Satish’s home marks a significant step in the probe, with officials currently scrutinising documents and financial records seized during the operation.
Awaiting Official Response
As of now, there has been no official statement from Satish or his legal representatives. The ED is expected to provide further details as the investigation progresses.
This incident has sparked public interest due to the extravagant nature of the alleged purchase, raising broader questions about luxury spending, unaccounted wealth, and foreign transactions among high-profile individuals.
Read more: Bengaluru man splurges Rs 20 crore to buy rare breed dog, says dream come true