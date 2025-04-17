ETV Bharat / bharat

ED Raids Celebrity Dog Breeder’s Home After Claim Of Buying Rs 50 Crore Dog

ED raided celebrity dog breeder Satish Cadabams’ home in JP Nagar, Bengaluru, over suspected high-value foreign transactions. He is known for keeping exotic dog breeds.

ss
ED officials raided the JP Nagar residence of celebrity dog breeder Satish Cadabams on Thursday over suspected high-value foreign transactions. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 17, 2025 at 11:11 PM IST

1 Min Read

Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted a raid at the residence of celebrity dog breeder Satish Cadabams, following suspicions over high-value foreign transactions. Satish, known for rearing exotic and expensive dog breeds from around the world, lives in JP Nagar, Bengaluru, where the ED officials carried out the raid on Thursday.

Passion for Rare Breeds Under Scanner

Satish has built a reputation among pet lovers and celebrities alike for his collection of rare and costly dogs. His passion for maintaining breeds from both India and abroad has earned him wide recognition. However, it is his recent claim that has attracted attention from federal authorities.

Rs 50 Crore Dog Purchase Raises Eyebrows

While attending a recent film promotion event as a guest, Satish publicly stated that he had purchased a rare dog, a crossbreed between a Tibetan Mastiff and a Caucasian Shepherd, worth Rs 50 crore. He further claimed that it was the only one of its kind in the world and that he was its proud owner.

ED Probes Foreign Exchange Violations

Following this extraordinary declaration, the ED reportedly began investigating Satish’s financial dealings, particularly transactions involving foreign currency. A case was registered to examine possible violations of foreign exchange laws.

The raid at Satish’s home marks a significant step in the probe, with officials currently scrutinising documents and financial records seized during the operation.

Awaiting Official Response

As of now, there has been no official statement from Satish or his legal representatives. The ED is expected to provide further details as the investigation progresses.

This incident has sparked public interest due to the extravagant nature of the alleged purchase, raising broader questions about luxury spending, unaccounted wealth, and foreign transactions among high-profile individuals.

Read more: Bengaluru man splurges Rs 20 crore to buy rare breed dog, says dream come true

Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted a raid at the residence of celebrity dog breeder Satish Cadabams, following suspicions over high-value foreign transactions. Satish, known for rearing exotic and expensive dog breeds from around the world, lives in JP Nagar, Bengaluru, where the ED officials carried out the raid on Thursday.

Passion for Rare Breeds Under Scanner

Satish has built a reputation among pet lovers and celebrities alike for his collection of rare and costly dogs. His passion for maintaining breeds from both India and abroad has earned him wide recognition. However, it is his recent claim that has attracted attention from federal authorities.

Rs 50 Crore Dog Purchase Raises Eyebrows

While attending a recent film promotion event as a guest, Satish publicly stated that he had purchased a rare dog, a crossbreed between a Tibetan Mastiff and a Caucasian Shepherd, worth Rs 50 crore. He further claimed that it was the only one of its kind in the world and that he was its proud owner.

ED Probes Foreign Exchange Violations

Following this extraordinary declaration, the ED reportedly began investigating Satish’s financial dealings, particularly transactions involving foreign currency. A case was registered to examine possible violations of foreign exchange laws.

The raid at Satish’s home marks a significant step in the probe, with officials currently scrutinising documents and financial records seized during the operation.

Awaiting Official Response

As of now, there has been no official statement from Satish or his legal representatives. The ED is expected to provide further details as the investigation progresses.

This incident has sparked public interest due to the extravagant nature of the alleged purchase, raising broader questions about luxury spending, unaccounted wealth, and foreign transactions among high-profile individuals.

Read more: Bengaluru man splurges Rs 20 crore to buy rare breed dog, says dream come true

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CELEBRITY DOG BREEDERSATISH CADABAMSBUYS RS 50 CRORE DOGED RAIDS DOG BREEDER HOUSEPROBES FOREIGN EXCHANGE VIOLATIONS

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

In Love With Urdu, Barabanki Man Retells The Ramayana Through 7,000 Couplets In 500 Pages

Artificial Intelligence Proving To Be A Boon For Sugarcane Farmers In Maharashtra

Assassin's Creed Shadows Review: A Gorgeous World, A Familiar Tale

Kashmiri Carpet Weaving In Photos: How Trump Tariffs Threaten This Centuries-Old Industry

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.