ED Raids Celebrity Dog Breeder’s Home After Claim Of Buying Rs 50 Crore Dog

Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted a raid at the residence of celebrity dog breeder Satish Cadabams, following suspicions over high-value foreign transactions. Satish, known for rearing exotic and expensive dog breeds from around the world, lives in JP Nagar, Bengaluru, where the ED officials carried out the raid on Thursday.

Passion for Rare Breeds Under Scanner

Satish has built a reputation among pet lovers and celebrities alike for his collection of rare and costly dogs. His passion for maintaining breeds from both India and abroad has earned him wide recognition. However, it is his recent claim that has attracted attention from federal authorities.

Rs 50 Crore Dog Purchase Raises Eyebrows

While attending a recent film promotion event as a guest, Satish publicly stated that he had purchased a rare dog, a crossbreed between a Tibetan Mastiff and a Caucasian Shepherd, worth Rs 50 crore. He further claimed that it was the only one of its kind in the world and that he was its proud owner.

ED Probes Foreign Exchange Violations