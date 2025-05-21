ED Raid On Institutes Owned By Karnataka Home Minister Angers Congress

Tumakuru: Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Wednesday raided Siddhartha Technical College and Siddhartha Medical College in Tumakuru city, owned by Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwar.
The ED teams raided multiple institutes and checked the documents. During the action, students with identity cards were allowed inside the colleges.
Following the raids, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed anger. “ED raids have been carried out on Home Minister G. Parameshwar's educational institutions because he is a Dalit leader,” he said.
“I do not have full information about it. It has been many years since that educational institution was started. Parameshwar is the home minister. He is a Dalit leader, and it is revenge politics against him,” the CM alleged.
"The BJP central government is targeting the poor, Dalits, and Congress people. Has anyone from the BJP been attacked? Are Yediyurappa, Vijayendra, and Kumaraswamy honest? A Dalit leader has been targeted here. They have done this politics of hatred after seeing the success of the Sadhana convention in Hospet,” he said.
The All Indian Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala lashed out at the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the ED raids.
“'The ED raids on the Educational Institutions of Karnataka’s Home Minister, Dr. G. Parameshwara, one of the tallest SC Leaders, is a frustrated reaction of the BJP and Modi Govt to the giving of ownership rights to 1 Lakh SC-ST families yesterday at Hospet,” he wrote on X. “The constant assault on the Constitution and leaders of SC-ST-OBC communities across India has become a habitual pattern. The revenge seeking against Parameshwara is part of this sinister design.”
The Congress leader termed the raids “surprising”, saying that after 46 years of setting up this institution, the Modi Govt is searching for wrongdoing, while the BJP’s corruption is being actively investigated by the Home Ministry and Dr. G. Parameshwara.
“The ED raids appear to be a desperate attempt to cover up the corruption of previous BJP Governments and stifle the voice of those who champion the voice of the oppressed (sic),” he said.
“'The Congress govt in Karnataka will carry forward with the 5 Congress Guarantees undeterred and will follow up more rigorously on the 6th Congress Guarantee of giving ownership of 1 Lakh houses to our brothers and sisters of the SC-ST communities. Truth shall win. Satyamev Jayate (sic),” Surjewala post adds.