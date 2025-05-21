ETV Bharat / bharat

ED Raid On Institutes Owned By Karnataka Home Minister Angers Congress

Tumakuru: Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Wednesday raided Siddhartha Technical College and Siddhartha Medical College in Tumakuru city, owned by Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwar.

The ED teams raided multiple institutes and checked the documents. During the action, students with identity cards were allowed inside the colleges.

Following the raids, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed anger. “ED raids have been carried out on Home Minister G. Parameshwar's educational institutions because he is a Dalit leader,” he said.

“I do not have full information about it. It has been many years since that educational institution was started. Parameshwar is the home minister. He is a Dalit leader, and it is revenge politics against him,” the CM alleged.

"The BJP central government is targeting the poor, Dalits, and Congress people. Has anyone from the BJP been attacked? Are Yediyurappa, Vijayendra, and Kumaraswamy honest? A Dalit leader has been targeted here. They have done this politics of hatred after seeing the success of the Sadhana convention in Hospet,” he said.