ED Questions BJP Worker Who Filed Petition In High Court Questioning Rahul Gandhi's Citizenship

Karnataka BJP worker S Vignesh Shishir, who had petitioned the Allahabad High Court claiming that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is a British citizen, arrives to appear before the Enforcement Directorate, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: A Karnataka BJP worker, who had petitioned the Allahabad High Court claiming that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is a British citizen, deposed before the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday where his statement was recorded, official sources said. S Vignesh Shishir told reporters before entering the office of the federal probe agency in central Delhi that he has been summoned under section 37 of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) with regard to the said investigation.

Shishir was asked to submit certain documents and "evidence" he had claimed to have been possessing. He has been asked certain questions and his statement has been recorded under the FEMA, agency sources said.

Under FEMA, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probes complaints related to foreign exchange law violations by individuals and companies. "I have some concrete evidence, information, documents, records and videos...," Shishir told reporters.

The Congress party declined to comment on the issue. In a PIL filed before the Allahabad High Court, Shishir had claimed that he has documents and some emails of the British government which prove Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, is a British citizen, and due to that he is ineligible to contest elections in India.

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on August 30 had ordered round-the-clock security for Shishir to be provided by the Union government. A bench of Justices Sangeeta Chandra and B R Singh passed the order on a writ petition filed in this regard by the BJP worker.