ED questions AAP's Goa chief, three others in money laundering case

Panaji: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday questioned Aam Aadmi Party's Goa unit president Amit Palekar and three others in connection with a money laundering case. The ED had summoned Palekar, AAP leader Ramrao Wagh and two others Dattaprasad Naik and Ashok Naik for questioning in a case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Palekar arrived at the ED office here at 12.10 pm, while the others had reached there at 11.15 am. All were allowed to go at 6 pm by the ED officials. A senior AAP leader said that they were called for questioning in the money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, in which Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and a few other party leaders have been arrested. Dattaprasad and Ashok are leaders of the Bhandari community in Goa.

This is just the beginning of a prolonged harassment of the opposition leaders by the ruling party, Palekar told reporters after the questioning. He said that the ED is yet to call him again but he is sure that he would be summoned. Asked whether he feared any arrests, Palekar said, If at all anyone is going to be arrested, that would be me.

The AAP leader said that all those who were summoned belong to the Bhandari community. This is a systematic victimisation of the Bhandari community by the ruling party, he said. Palekar arrived at the ED office ten minutes past noon. Before entering the office, he said, "I have been summoned. I will talk to you all after I am back."

After coming out of the office around 2 pm for a lunch break, Palekar said, I cannot reveal what the investigation is about. I have joined the probe. Whatever questions they are asking me, I am answering. He said he was asked to bring the data related to the case. Whatever data the ED has asked me to bring, I will bring. They are doing their job, I will do mine as a citizen," he said. After the lunch break, officials of the central agency questioned him again.

Several AAP leaders, including its Goa MLAs Venzy Viegas and Cruz Silva, were present outside the ED office to show solidarity with Palekar and others. Viegas alleged that attempts were being made to get statements from some people so that they could refuse bail to Kejriwal. A fear psychosis is being created among AAP leaders. News is spread on various social media platforms that the sleuths will knock on the doors of both the MLAs on Good Friday and they will be arrested, he said.

He claimed that this gimmick was aimed at diverting people's attention from the electoral bonds issue. The ED has alleged that the AAP was a major beneficiary of the proceeds from the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam and used some of the ill-gotten money to fund its Goa elections in 2022.