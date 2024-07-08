ED Moves SC Against Bail Granted To Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has moved the Supreme Court challenging the bail granted to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged illegal possession of 8.36 acres of land.

The Enforcement Directorate has contended that the High Court’s order granting bail to Soren is "illegal" and the court erred in saying there is no prima facie evidence against Soren. The development comes after the CM Soren-led government proved its majority, as the numbers favoured a JMM-led coalition. Soren took the CM oath for the third time on July 4, days after being released on bail by the High Court.

On June 28, Soren walked out of the Birsa Munda central jail after he was granted bail by the High Court. He was arrested on January 31 from the Ranchi Raj Bhavan, after he resigned as the Chief Minister.

During the bail hearing in the High Court, Soren's legal counsel argued that the matter was civil emphasising that the land in question termed as 'Bhuinhari' could not legally be transferred. They further asserted that there was no element of money laundering involved in the case.

Justice Rangan Mukhopadhyay presided over the hearing, which concluded on June 13 after arguments from both Soren's defence team and the ED's Assistant Solicitor General SV Raju. Following deliberation, the court decided to grant Soren regular bail, marking a turning point in the prolonged legal saga surrounding the former CM. Soren had said he was falsely implicated and was forced to spend five months in jail.

