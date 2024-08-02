ETV Bharat / bharat

ED Launches Maiden Raids in Ladakh Amid Cryptocurrency Money Laundering Probe

New Delhi: In its first-ever raids in the Union Territory of Ladakh, the Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted searches as part of its money laundering probe linked to a fake cryptocurrency operator, officials said.

The agency raided at least six premises in Leh in Ladakh, Jammu in J-K and Sonipat in Haryana in the case against A R Mir and others. It is alleged that thousands of investors deposited money in fake currency but did not get any returns or currency back.