ETV Bharat / bharat

ED Launches Maiden Raids in Ladakh Amid Cryptocurrency Money Laundering Probe

author img

By PTI

Published : Aug 2, 2024, 9:10 AM IST

Enforcement Directorate officials conducted their inaugural raids in Ladakh, focusing on a money laundering investigation connected to cryptocurrency transactions.

Enforcement Directorate officials conducted their inaugural raids in Ladakh, focusing on a money laundering investigation connected to cryptocurrency transactions.
Representative Image (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: In its first-ever raids in the Union Territory of Ladakh, the Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted searches as part of its money laundering probe linked to a fake cryptocurrency operator, officials said.

The agency raided at least six premises in Leh in Ladakh, Jammu in J-K and Sonipat in Haryana in the case against A R Mir and others. It is alleged that thousands of investors deposited money in fake currency but did not get any returns or currency back.

The money laundering case stems from several FIRs registered in Leh and in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

New Delhi: In its first-ever raids in the Union Territory of Ladakh, the Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted searches as part of its money laundering probe linked to a fake cryptocurrency operator, officials said.

The agency raided at least six premises in Leh in Ladakh, Jammu in J-K and Sonipat in Haryana in the case against A R Mir and others. It is alleged that thousands of investors deposited money in fake currency but did not get any returns or currency back.

The money laundering case stems from several FIRs registered in Leh and in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CRYPTOCURRENCY PROBE IN LADAKHLADAKH ED RAIDSED RAIDS IN LADAKH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.