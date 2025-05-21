ED Grills TASMAC Deputy GM In Rs 1,000 Crore 'Fraud' Case

Chennai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday interrogated the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) deputy general manager Jyothi Shankar at its Nugambakkam office in the alleged Rs 1,000 crore fraud case. Shankar was sent a summons on Tuesday to appear before the ED.

TASMAC managing director Viskan was also grilled by the ED sleuths for two days. The anti-money laundering agency said various documents were seized during a search conducted at his house in Manapakkam, Chennai.

The ED has already interrogated five TASMAC officials, and their statements have been videotaped.

The state government on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court against the raids conducted by the ED at the premises of TASMAC, challenging an April 23 order of the Madras High Court dismissing its pleas and one filed by the state-run liquor retailer giving a go-ahead for ED action. The ED was allowed to proceed with its action under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).

Both TASMAC and the state government challenged in the high court the raids conducted by the ED on the premises of the liquor retailer on March 6 and 8. The high court, however, observed that the offence of money laundering was a crime against the people of the nation.

The arguments of TASMAC and the state government over the harassment of its officers, who were detained for hours during the searches, were observed to be "inadequate and highly disproportional" by the high court, when compared to the rights of millions of people in the country. The search conducted by ED was in the interest and benefit of the nation, it added.

On the argument that the searches were a result of a political vendetta, the high court asked the government if a court could examine "political forces at play" or be a "partaker in the political game".