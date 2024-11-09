ETV Bharat / bharat

ED Files Prosecution Complaint Against Gujarat Conman Kiran Patel, Notice Issued For His Appearance

The ED filed a complaint against Patel before a special court under PMLA, following which the court issued a notice to the accused to appear.

The ED filed a complaint against Patel before a special court under PMLA, following which the court issued a notice to the accused to appear.
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : 43 minutes ago

Srinagar: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Saturday it has filed a prosecution complaint against alleged Gujarat conman Kiran Patel before a special court here under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The court took cognisance of the prosecution complaint and issued a notice to the accused to appear on November 27, the agency said.

On August 29 last year, a local court granted bail to Patel, a resident of Ahmedabad, who was arrested for allegedly posing as a top official in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in March.

