ED Files Prosecution Complaint Against Gujarat Conman Kiran Patel, Notice Issued For His Appearance

Srinagar: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Saturday it has filed a prosecution complaint against alleged Gujarat conman Kiran Patel before a special court here under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The court took cognisance of the prosecution complaint and issued a notice to the accused to appear on November 27, the agency said.

On August 29 last year, a local court granted bail to Patel, a resident of Ahmedabad, who was arrested for allegedly posing as a top official in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in March.