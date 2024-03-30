ED Files Chargesheet Against Hemant Soren

Ranchi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday filed a chargesheet against former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who is lodged in jail in connection with an alleged land scam.

ED officials reached the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court today with documents and presented a chargesheet of several pages. Now, a hearing will be held in this connection.

Soren was arrested on January 31 in regard to the land scam of Bardagai area in Ranchi. ED had been asked to file the chargesheet within 60 days.

After taking Soren on remand, ED started questioning him on February 3. He was questioned for 13 days and his remand period was extended twice. Presently, his judicial custody is till April 4.

Earlier in the day, Soren's wife Kalpana met Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita at the latter's residence in Delhi and extended solidarity. Kalpana tweeted that she had met Sunita Kejriwal and tried to give her courage. She said that illegally arresting elected CMs it is not a normal occurrence for a democratic country and Jharkhand stands with Kejriwal. India will not bow down, she added.

Prior to his arrest, Soren had resigned from the post of CM and Champai Soren was appointed as the Chief Minister.